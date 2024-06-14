Manchester City eye 25-goal Atletico Madrid target as replacement for 98-appearance star

Manchester City have identified Girona striker Artem Dovbyk as a future replacement for Erling Haaland at the Etihad Stadium.

Etihad bosses have been making detailed succession plans in a number of areas focussing on long-term Manchester City transfer targets, with City Football Group’s multi-club network aiding the development of potential future players.

The addition of Erling Haaland in 2022 from Borussia Dortmund for £51 million acted as a replacement for all-time top goalscorer Sergio Aguero, however a £175 million release clause could be triggered for the Norwegian striker in the future.

The 23-year-old has scored 90 goals in 98 appearances since arriving at the Etihad Stadium, with Haaland entering the final two years of his current Manchester City deal in 2025, having penned an initial five-year contract until 2027 upon signing for the Sky Blues.

Manchester City aren’t expecting to lose Haaland in the near future, but have reportedly identified Girona forward Artem Dovbyk as a long-term replacement for the Norway international.

Dovbyk, who was the top goalscorer in La Liga this term, scored 25 goals and registered 10 assists across three competitions for Manchester City’s sister-club in Spain, as Girona successfully qualified for the UEFA Champions League.

The Ukrainian joined Girona last summer but is in talks to complete a move to Atletico Madrid, who are looking to sign a new striker during the transfer window.

HITC claim that an agreement with Atletico Madrid will ‘hopefully’ include a buy-back clause, after Manchester City officials identified the 26-year-old as a possible replacement for Haaland in east Manchester.

Atletico Madrid have also targeted Manchester City’s other striker Julian Alvarez, as Diego Simeone bids to bolster his attacking options ahead of the new campaign in August.