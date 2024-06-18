Manchester City’s Euro 2024 scouting missions revealed as number of new signings named

Premier League champions Manchester City have ‘minimal’ scouting currently ongoing at the European Championships in Germany, according to a new report.

The pinnacle of international football in Europe can often be fantastic opportunity for clubs to monitor the performances of players in top-level competition during the early stages of the summer transfer window.

For Manchester City, a number of the club’s recently reported transfer targets are in action for their nations, including Bayern Munich and Germany duo Joshua Kimmich and Jamal Musiala, with the former understood to be more of a likely candidate for the club this summer.

But given the Etihad club’s notoriety as being one of football’s best forward planners, it could come as no surprise to many that the understanding is Manchester City already have their targets outlined ahead of negotiations in the coming days and weeks.

As such, their position at the ongoing European Championships and the depth of their scouting mission is relatively shallow, with a new report outlining the business being undertaken by Manchester City in Germany.

According to the information of Manchester City insider ‘Tolmie’s Hairdoo’ on X, the Etihad Stadium club has ‘minimal scouting presence’ at the ongoing European Championships in Germany.

It is further explained that in terms of knowing who Manchester City want and the pedigree or profile that such players should have for the now-ongoing summer transfer window, the homework of the Premier League champions has ‘already been done’.

Those working in recruitment positions at Manchester City are said to be expecting ‘at least three more’ arrivals into Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad in the coming months, on top of Brazilian international winger Savio.

One known primary target for Manchester City officials is Newcastle United and Brazil international midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who also has a £100 million release clause in his St James’ Park contract valid until the end of June.

Additional recruitment in central midfield is also likely for Manchester City during the ongoing summer market, but largely dependent on which of Pep Guardiola’s existing options leave the club in the coming months.

Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva are being heavily linked with interest and intent to leave the club, particularly in the case of the latter, while Kalvin Phillips is highly likely to be granted an exit on either a temporary or permanent agreement.