Manchester City and Erling Haaland have not lost their hunger – they look ravenous

Pep Guardiola remonstrated with Erling Haaland as the players walked off at half time - Getty Images/Robbie Jay Barratt

At this rate the other 19 clubs will have to start a petition for Erling Haaland to be kicked out of the Premier League. At this rate Manchester City will become the first England team to win the league four seasons in a row.

Premature? Obviously. But with the opening fixture the gold standard has immediately been set and any hope that City – or Haaland – would not have the appetite after gorging on trophies in the last campaign were banished.

They are ravenous. And no-one more so than Haaland. It is actually beginning to look unfair. The 23-year-old is undoubtedly the world’s best goalscorer and while Alan Shearer might be cheekily celebrating Harry Kane’s departure to Bayern Munich, as it helps him preserve his 260-goal Premier League record, it will be obliterated by Haaland if he stays any length of time.

“Deadly. Just brilliant,” Shearer tweeted and it is like the big kid insisting he plays against the younger ones in the schoolyard.

And yet, remarkably, Pep Guardiola was not happy at half-time. He berated a disgruntled looking Haaland and angrily pushed away a TV camera as it tried to close in on the pair. Was there a problem? Or was it just another sign of the incredible standards they set?

Guardiola seemed to be demanding more and certainly more “tempo”. Too much can be made of it, it was surely more of an example of what is wanted, but it was a very public display and will be chewed over.

“Welcome back to the Premier League, Burnley!” roared the tannoy announcer as the players walked out. And then 182 seconds after the referee’s whistle, City scored. Haaland scored. Up and running already. And what a goal it was. Its construction was beautiful with Kevin de Bruyne playing a short corner to Phil Foden at the near post. Burnley were napping and never woke up as the ball was worked back to De Bruyne by Bernardo Silva with a lovely reverse pass. The cross was cushioned down by Rodri with a header and Haaland anticipated quickly to stab it home.

Haaland scored his goalscorer's instinct to pounce early on at Burnley - Reuters/Jason Cairnduff

It was his first touch and it meant that of the 20 Premier League teams Haaland has faced he has scored against 17 of them (the exceptions were Liverpool, Chelsea and Brentford).

In fairness, the goal fuelled Burnley. There had been a carnival, congratulatory atmosphere in the August sunshine as they celebrated their return, as City celebrated their Treble and as the new season was anticipated. But soon there was bite. A Haaland goal and then a Burnley penalty appeal, rejected, as Mohamed Zeki Amdouni went over as he was eased away by Manuel Akanji. Two Swiss internationals together with Amdouni, also, one of five players making their debut for Burnley.

For the first – and last – round of Premier League matches this season it has been announced the players will take the knee before kick-off and they did so here. There was, though, undeniably boos from some Burnley fans although that was drowned out by the applause.

It was hostile also. Connor Roberts lost patience and simply pushed Rico Lewis over, with the City left-back falling into the corner flag and earning a free-kick and appearing to be struck by something thrown from the home crowd. Burnley later said a fan had been ejected from the stadium by police and would face a ban.

There was reasons for Vincent Kompany to be encouraged by his team's performance - Getty Images/Simon Stacpoole

There was an early blow for City. De Bruyne was bent double and had to depart, with Mateo Kovacic replacing him and making his debut following his £30million summer move from Chelsea.

Gradually Burnley’s threat grew with Amdouni almost breaking through and Lyle Brent Foster going close. Maybe it had been too easy for City because Guardiola’s agitation rose. His side needed to step up and it was easy to see why, despite being behind, Burnley have been predicted to do well this season.

“Boring, boring City,” goaded the Burnley fans. Big mistake. Suddenly the visitors seized control and Haaland struck again. It was another astonishing take as Kyle Walker’s low cross was teed up by Julian Alvarez and Haaland simply hammered it first time into the net off the crossbar. There was barely any backlift and barely any celebration, just a little smile as he strode towards Walker. Replays will show, however, that for both first-half goals Haaland had been allowed to drift free by Burnley.

Haaland's second goal was the pick of City's three on the night - Getty Images/Simon Stacpoole

It knocked the air out of them. The noise dropped. There was a mood resignation. It is what City and Haaland can do even against such a vibrant, progressive team as the one that has been fashioned by Kompany.

Would there be a response? There was a flurry and then City took over. They kept the ball, they passed and passed and passed again – with the outstanding Rodri at the heart of everything; he just seems to have more time and angles than everyone else – and Burnley were suddenly chasing shadows. It was beginning to look like a long night for them but they continued to press and show courage and remained in it.

It was apt that Rodri ended any doubt. There was a scramble from a free-kick with Burnley failing to clear and the ball dropping to the midfielder who smashed it home from inside the six-yard area.

It was a trigger for Guardiola to run through his substitutions, including a debut – at left-back - for £77.6million defender Josko Gvardiol. It was another ominous sign of just how formidable they are.