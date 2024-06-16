Manchester City Make Enquiry To Sign This Bundesliga Forward: Good Decision?

Manchester City have been linked to RB Leipzig forward Dani Olmo for a long time. In the latest development, the English club have made an initial enquiry about the possibility of signing the player in the summer, as per Sports Zone.

After a spell at Dinamo Zagreb, Dani Olmo moved to his current employer RB Leipzig in the winter of 2020. As expected, he impressed everyone with his excellent displays on the field. Over the years, he has established himself as a reliable player not only on the club level but also on the international stage.

Olmo scored eight goals and provided five assists in 25 games this season. Despite missing out on many games due to injury, he delivered a decent campaign. He averaged 2.2 shots, 1.4 key passes, and 1.4 dribbles per game (stats via whoscored).

The Spanish international is versatile to play in the middle as well as on the wings. He is an attacking-minded player with incredible abilities on the ball. He can dribble, provide key passes, or also take accurate shots. He often tracks back to help in the defensive aspects of the game.

Manchester City are in the hunt for an attacking midfielder as Bernardo Silva is expected to leave the club ahead of next season. The Portuguese has been an integral part of the setup and his departure will need a serious recruitment to fill the big shoes.

Though the Citizens have been linked to Lucas Paqueta and Eberechi Eze, the deals are unlikely to materialise. Hence, the club have turned their focus towards Dani Olmo, who could be a great addition to the unit.

The 26-year-old is an experienced and proven name in the football world. He can provide the flexibility and depth in the unit. His creativity in the final third will also be helpful. However, the English club will have to trigger the €60 million release clause to get his signature.