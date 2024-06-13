Manchester City make enquiries for €60 million RB Leipzig star amid Bayern Munich and PSG interest

Manchester City have reportedly renewed their interest in RB Leipzig and Spain midfielder Dani Olmo.

The 26-year-old could become Manchester City’s second successive addition from RB Leipzig, after the Sky Blues completed a £77.6 million move for defender Josko Gvardiol last August, with the Croatian winning the Premier League title during his debut season at the Etihad.

Gvardiol was the Blues’ latest signing from the German top-flight, following in the footsteps of Erling Haaland, Manuel Akanji, Stefan Ortega, Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan, swapping the Bundesliga for the Premier League.

The 22-year-old featured 42 times and scored five goals for Pep Guardiola’s side this season, and could be joined by former teammate Dani Olmo in east Manchester next season, after the Sky Blues reportedly reignited their interest in the versatile midfielder.

Olmo, who is contracted at RB Leipzig until 2027, has a €60 million release active this summer, leading to transfer interest from a number of major European clubs, including Manchester City.

The Spaniard’s most recent campaign was plagued by injury, as the 26-year-old made only 21 Bundesliga appearances and three UEFA Champions League showings.

Olmo, who scored a hat-trick in the DFL Super Cup, was directly involved in 13 goals across three competitions during the recent campaign for RB Leipzig.

Manchester City are expected to make additions to their midfield during the transfer window, and according to a Sport Zone report relayed by Sport Witness, Etihad executives have made ‘initial enquiries’ about signing Olmo this summer.

The Blues’ enquiry comes amid interest from both Bayern Munich and PSG, with the duo ‘keeping tabs’ on the versatile midfielder.

City have previously been linked with a move for Olmo, with the Spaniard having also faced the Sky Blues on several occasions in the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester City and RB Leipzig met six times between 2021 and 2023 in the Champions League, and could clash again in the competition next season, despite the changed format.