Manchester City and England star visits £35 psychic ahead of European Championship opener – tarot card reading revealed

Phil Foden of Manchester City and England visited a psychic ahead of the start of the European Championship in Germany this summer.

The 24-year-old is part of Gareth Southgate’s 26-man England squad for the European Championship in Germany this summer, with the Three Lions starting their campaign against Serbia on Sunday evening at the Veltins-Arena, home of FC Schalke.

Foden is one of three Manchester City players to be named in the England squad for the tournament, with John Stones and Kyle Walker also representing the Sky Blues across the next month in Germany.

The Manchester City midfielder was named the FWA Men’s Player of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season last month, after Foden helped Manchester City to a record-breaking fourth consecutive title with 27 direct goal involvements in 35 league appearances.

Foden was directly involved in 39 goals for Pep Guardiola’s side this term, with the Blues also winning both the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup during the 2023/24 campaign.

The Englishman has won 17 trophies and made 270 appearances since making his Manchester City debut in 2017, and is set to be handed a new long-term Manchester City contract as a reward for another sensational season.

Foden travelled to Germany earlier this week for the tournament, having initially arrived at St George’s Park as part of a 33-man training squad following a short break after the conclusion of the domestic campaign.

Prior to attending the England camp, The Sun report that the 24-year-old visited a psychic just days before the tournament with his wife Rebecca Cooke.

Foden reportedly visited psychic Chloe Smith for a £35 tarot card reading, with Smith telling the The Sun newspaper: “I loved reading for Phil and Becca, both very spiritual and kind-hearted people! A lot of luck is coming Phil’s way for sure!”

Foden will be in contention to start Sunday’s opener against Serbia, with England also facing games against Denmark and Slovenia in Group C.