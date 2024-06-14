Manchester City and England’s Phil Foden signs for McDonald’s Fun Football to inspire kids to start football journey this summer

McDonald’s Fun Football has announced the newest signing to its ambassador line up for the 2024/2025 season – England and Manchester City star, Phil Foden.

Foden joins fellow England sensation, Jude Bellingham, as well as Lionesses Beth Mead and Lauren James, and Liverpool captain, Virgil van Dijk, as a long term ambassador for the programme, which provides children aged 5-11 with FREE football coaching all over the UK.

This year’s standout player of the season, Foden, has partnered with the UK’s largest grassroots football participation programme to help encourage young footballers across the UK to start their football journey.

McDonald’s new ambassador, Manchester City and England player Phil Foden.

At just 24 years old, Foden, has quickly become invaluable to both club and country and is hoping he can carry his form into an exciting summer and inspire the next generation as he strives for international success.

To kick off his collaboration with McDonald’s Fun Football, Foden, surprised children with an unforgettable Fun Football session up in Manchester. Showing off his silky skills that have taken him to the top of the game.

With thousands of hours of free football coaching on offer throughout the summer, Foden is determined to get kids onto the pitch and demonstrate that football truly is for everyone to enjoy.

McDonalds Fun Football ambassador, Phil Foden, commented on the new partnership, “Coming to a session like this brings back a lot of memories. It is great to see kids happy and playing the game we all grew up loving. I was obsessed and I had great memories out there playing with my mates. I’m buzzing to be a part of a programme like this.

“McDonald’s is offering sessions run by qualified coaches to thousands of kids, all for free – that is huge. I wish I had this when I was younger, having fun and playing football with your mates is what it’s all about! Hopefully we can inspire even more kids to start playing this summer as we look to go all the way.”

Andrew Moys, McDonald’s Vice President Impact, added, “We are thrilled to have Phil join the McDonald’s Fun Football family. Our aim is to show kids across the UK that football is for everyone. Phil is one of the most exciting players in the world right now and by joining our team, alongside our other brilliant ambassadors, we hope that kids across the nation are inspired to get playing wherever they are.”

The McDonald’s Fun Football Programme is a nationwide football initiative that provides free FA qualified football coaching for children aged 5 – 11. The programme has been running for over 20 years and is now available in over 80% of lower-socio urban areas allowing more families to access free football than ever before.