Manchester City duo cut short holidays to join international team camp early

Two of Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad are set to link up with their international side early this week having cut short their respective holiday periods, it has been confirmed.

Manchester City have only recently concluded their 2023/24 campaign and their domestic competition, however rest for Pep Guardiola’s squad is becoming harder to come by through their involvement in international tournament and expanded club calendars.

Next summer will arguably be the most taxing so-called ‘off-season’ to date, with Manchester City expected to have around just three weeks between the end of their 2025 FIFA Club World Cup tournament and the start of another Premier League season.

As for this summer, the large share of Manchester City’s players will be spread across international competition at the European Championships in Germany, the Copa America, and the Paris Olympic Games.

For two of the club’s players, their first holiday period of the summer has already been cut short, but by their own choice as they look to cement themselves in the plans of Gareth Southgate at the upcoming Euros.

According to the information of MailSport’s Sami Mokbel, Jack Grealish intends to cut his holidays short by reporting earlier than required to England’s pre-tournament camp in Darlington, in a clear show of intention and determination to make their Euro 2024 squad.

While Manchester City’s players were not due to report until the start of next week following their participation in the FA Cup final defeat to Manchester United, MailSport reports that Grealish and John Stones will report ahead of schedule.

Both Grealish and Stones have endured challenging personal seasons at Manchester City, as they battled a mixture of poor form, lack of consistency in starting line-ups, and fitness and injury problems.

It is widely believed that both players have suffered from somewhat of a Treble hangover last season, and have struggled to move on from the exceptional highs achieved by Manchester City and Pep Guardiola’s squad.

The Catalan coach is firm in his belief that both men have careers to be had under him at the Etihad Stadium, and there have already been reports of personal conversations having been held between Guardiola and Grealish in a show of support for the former Aston Villa captain.