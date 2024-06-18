Manchester City discover Premier League 2024/25 opening day opponent as full Gameweek One schedule unveiled

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City have discovered their opening day opponent for the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Manchester City will be bidding to win a fifth consecutive Premier League next season, after Pep Guardiola’s side clinched a record-breaking fourth successive title last month, beating Arsenal to the trophy with a 3-1 win over West Ham on the final day of the season.

Phil Foden’s first-half brace and Rodri’s second-half strike secured a sixth title in seven years at the Etihad Stadium, as Manchester City finished two points ahead of the Gunners courtesy of a mammoth unbeaten streak stretching back to early December.

The upcoming 2024/25 season could be Guardiola’s last at the Etihad Stadium, with the 53-year-old out of contract in east Manchester at the end of the campaign and yet to commit to a fourth extension with the Sky Blues.

The Premier League champions will visit newly-promoted trio Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton during the course of the season, with midfielder Kevin De Bruyne also out of contract with Manchester City in 2025.

Manchester City have won 10 of their 11 last opening day fixtures in the Premier League, with the only defeat coming against Tottenham in 2021, after Son Heung-min’s strike.

Guardiola’s potentially final season with City will start against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, following the publication of the 2024/25 Premier League fixtures on Tuesday morning.

Manchester City, who are also due to play Chelsea in pre-season, dropped points both at Stamford Bridge and at the Etihad Stadium against the west London side last season – drawing 4-4 in November and 1-1 in February.

Chelsea will also be managed by Enzo Maresca next season, with the Italian having previously worked with Guardiola’s first-team coaching staff in east Manchester.

Full Premier League 2023/24 Gameweek One Schedule:

Friday 16th August 2024: TBC

Saturday 17th August 2024: TBC

Sunday 18th August 2024: TBC

Monday 19th August 2024: TBC