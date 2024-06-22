Manchester City defender speaks out on club future as pursuit of £60 million star falters

Day nine of the summer transfer window brought about information on both potential arrivals and departures from Manchester City in the coming weeks and months.

We begin today’s round-up with a development concerning tenuous claims of interest from the Premier League champions in a Crystal Palace forward that is understood to have opted for a switch to Bayern Munich.

On the departures front, and yes you guessed it, there has been an update on the future of Sergio Gomez, while Yan Couto has also spoken out on his own Etihad future and when to expect a conclusion ahead of the forthcoming 2024/25 campaign.

Following the conclusion of the ninth day of the ongoing summer transfer window, here is your daily and comprehensive round-up of all things spoken in the world of Manchester City media reports!

Arrivals

Manchester City and Manchester United were beaten to Michael Olise by Bayern Munich, despite having explored a deal which would have allowed Crystal Palace to keep the forward for another season. City could not take him this summer due to ongoing concerns around FFP. (Darren Lewis, Mirror)

Departures

Yan Couto: “I think their (Manchester City’s) project is great and we’ll see what’s in store for us next season. We’ll see everything after the Copa América.” (Globo Esporte)

Douglas Luiz to Juventus from Aston Villa: Samuel Iling Jr, Enzo Barrenechea, plus €28 million fee to Villa, as per Fabrizio Romano. As previously reported by Michael Plant: Manchester City retain a 20% sell-on fee of any transfer for Douglas Luiz.

AS Roma manager Daniele De Rossi is an admirer of Kalvin Phillips, with the midfielder considered as a signing this summer. However, De Rossi is unsure about Phillips’ overall fitness and athletic abilities. (Il Messaggero)

Contract Renewals

N/A

Confirmed Deals

Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Southampton (£20M obligation to buy)

Stefan Ortega has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Scott Carson has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City until the end of the 2024/2025 season.