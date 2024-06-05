Manchester City defender signs secret one-year contract extension amid Real Madrid transfer approach

Manchester City loanee Yan Couto has secretly extended his contract at the Etihad Stadium, according to claims from Brazil.

The 22-year-old, who has never made a first-team appearance for Manchester City, has been at the Etihad Stadium since 2020, when the Brazilian full-back moved to east Manchester from Coritiba FC on an initial five-year deal at the age of 17.

Couto spent the 2023/24 season at City Football Group side Girona FC in La Liga, with the defender enjoying his third loan spell at the Catalan club, after previous loans during the 2020/21 and 2022/23 campaigns.

The full-back made 39 appearances and was directly involved in 12 goals for Girona this term, as the Spanish side secured UEFA Champions League football and finished ahead of Atletico Madrid.

The defender’s impressive performances have attracted notable transfer interest, with Real Madrid having been linked with a potential permanent move for the Brazil international, who reportedly has a €40 million price tag.

Couto could also be allowed to complete a permanent exit from the Etihad Stadium directly to Girona, although any transfer between the two clubs would be subject to a fair market value (FMV) assessment.

Another loan spell for the 2024/25 campaign looks set to be the most likely outcome should Couto not be sold, after the 22-year-old chose to secretly extend his Manchester City contract until 2026, according to a Globo Esporte report relayed by Sport Witness.

Couto reportedly signed a one-year extension at the start of the season but news has only surfaced ahead of the full-back competing in the Copa America, with the tournament taking place in the United States across June and July.

Couto confirmed the contract extension, saying: “I had a very good season at Girona. Now that my loan ends, I’m looking at what to do for the future, but I’m with Man City. I have a contract with them until 2026, I’m going to talk to them this summer.”

The defender is ‘unlikely’ to be used at Manchester City next season, with the Sky Blues having Kyle Walker, Rico Lewis, Manuel Akanji and John Stones as options at right-back.

Despite never making an appearance for Pep Guardiola’s side, Couto was an used substitute at Wembley Stadium in the FA Community Shield in 2021 against Leicester City.