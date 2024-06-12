Manchester City defender requests to leave this summer amid first-team exodus fears – ‘satisfactory’ talks take place

Manchester City defender Sergio Gomez ‘has asked’ to leave the Etihad Stadium this summer in an attempt to force an exit from the club.

The full-back moved to east Manchester from RSC Anderlecht in August 2022 for £11 million but has made only 38 appearances since signing for the Sky Blues, and was an unused substitute on 35 occasions during the recent campaign.

The 23-year-old made just 15 appearances and four starts for Pep Guardiola’s side during the 2023/24 season, as Manchester City won a record-breaking fourth successive Premier League title alongside the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup.

Gomez last featured for the Blues during a 0-4 win over Brighton at the AMEX Stadium in late April, and was even omitted from the matchday squad for the Premier League finale clash against West Ham at the Etihad Stadium last month.

The Spaniard remained at Manchester City for the season despite transfer interest last year, although both the defender and midfielder Kalvin Phillips are expected to leave the club in search of more regular minutes this summer.

Gomez has been heavily linked with a potential move to La Liga, with the left-back having made his first Manchester City start against Spanish opposition in 2022, playing against Sevilla in the UEFA Champions League.

Real Sociedad have held face-to-face talks with Etihad executives surrounding a deal for the 23-year-old, after the San Sebastian-based side identified the full-back as a replacement for the outgoing Kieran Tierney.

Manchester City and Real Sociedad have failed to agree a deal following recent negotiations, however Gomez could have personally helped secure a move to the La Liga outfit.

Sport Witness relay claims from AS that the defender ‘has asked to leave’ the Etihad Stadium this summer, in a new attempt to push through an exit from east Manchester.

Talks between Manchester City and Real Sociedad have been ‘satisfactory’ to date, although Gomez reportedly has a number of offers on the table.

Gomez could be one of several first-team departures this summer, with Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, Kyle Walker and Matheus Nunes all subject to interest from Saudi Arabia.

Phillips, who moved to West Ham on loan in January, could also complete an exit in the coming months, with both Everton and Leeds United mooted as possible destinations.