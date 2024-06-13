Manchester City defender Morgan completes Washington Spirit move

Manchester City defender Esme Morgan has completed a move to American National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) club Washington Spirit.

The transfer was confirmed by Washington Spirit via a post on their official club website just a short time ago.

It has been reported that Morgan has agreed a four-year deal with Washington Spirit while the club will pay an undisclosed fee to Manchester City to secure her services. The centre-back will officially become a Washington Spirit player on 15 July 2024.

Manchester City had already confirmed that Morgan would be leaving the club this summer. The Cityzens announced the player’s intended departure last month. Her destination is now known with the player going Stateside for the first time in her career.

After completing her move to Washington Spirit, Morgan said “I wanted to join the Spirit because they have the ambition and tools to be the best team in the NWSL, and trying to achieve that will be a great but enjoyable challenge. On an individual level too, the opportunity to work under Jonatan [Giráldez], one of the world’s best coaches, is really exciting and I look forward to learning from him and pushing myself to become the best player I can be, hopefully helping the team to success.”

Morgan leaves Manchester City having made 87 appearances for the club in all competitions. She won both the Adobe Women’s FA Cup and the FA Women’s Continental Tyres League Cup with The Cityzens.