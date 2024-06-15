Have Manchester City decided to sell a midfielder after one season at the club?

Has Manchester City decided to cash in Matheus Nunes after one season at the club? The Portuguese international had a disappointing first season at the Etihad after arriving at the club from Wolves last summer. A new report now indicates that the champions have decided to sell the midfielder this summer.

James Richardson has reported for TeamTalk that Pep Guardiola has lost faith in Matheus Nunes. Furthermore, Richardson reports that the City manager would like to see Nunes moved on. Richardson adds that the champions are looking to refresh their midfield this summer. Lastly, Richardson reports that Nunes is viewed as too limited for Manchester City’s midfield.

There is a quality player in Matheus Nunes but he may not be right for Manchester City.

It was no doubt a frustrating first season at Manchester City for Matheus Nunes. He only made 31 appearances for the club in his debut season. The majority of those were as a substitute or in games where the stakes weren’t at their highest. All told the first season of Nunes was one of frustration and a lack of opportunity for the former Wolves midfielder. It did feel like he needed a big moment in a crucial game to break the shackles at the world champions.

Despite his first season at the Etihad being a frustrating one for Nunes he has the tools to play at a top club. That was evident during his man-of-the-match display against Urawa Red Diamonds in the FIFA Club World Cup semi-final. The problem appears to be for the Portuguese international that his game doesn’t appear suited to the strengths of Manchester City. Pep Guardiola prefers his side to control games with their possession-based style of play and Nunes is a more direct type of player. He is at his best making driving runs at his opponents and making late runs from midfield. Those strengths don’t seem to be well-suited to life at the world champions.

It will be interesting to see what Manchester City do if they receive a substantial offer for Matheus Nunes. Richardson’s report indicates that the champions would likely sell the Portuguese international. It would be unfortunate for Matheus Nunes to leave the club after one season. But it may be best for Nunes and City given that he doesn’t appear to be the right type of player for Pep Guardiola’s side.