Manchester City make Crystal Palace prodigy long-term transfer target – player deemed as ‘ideal’ for Pep Guardiola

Crystal Palace and England star Adam Wharton has been earmarked by Manchester City as a future transfer target.

The 20-year-old, who only moved to Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers for £22.5 million in January, has been rewarded for an incredible few months at Selhurst Park by making Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the European Championship this summer.

Wharton was retained in the 26-man squad to travel to Germany next week, as Manchester City star Jack Grealish was one of seven shock omissions from an initial 33-man training squad.

The midfielder has made 16 Premier League appearances since moving to south London, and made 26 showings for Blackburn in the Sky Bet Championship during the 2023/24 campaign.

Wharton’s impressive performances at Crystal Palace have already led to fresh transfer speculation, with the Englishman linked with a sensational move to a series of top European clubs, including both Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Interest in the young midfielder is rife ahead of the European Championship, with Wharton having also impressed against Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James’ Park for England on Monday evening.

Manchester City are expected to make additions to their midfield this summer, with the Sky Blues facing the prospect of a squad overhaul amid exit rumours surrounding a series of senior members of Pep Guardiola’s first-team squad.

The Premier League champions have made major English additions from the top-flight in the past, with Grealish completing a £100 million move from Aston Villa and John Stones signing from Everton.

Wharton could join that growing list after the 20-year-old was ‘identified’ as part of Manchester City’s succession planning, with the Crystal Palace midfielder having been earmarked as a ‘long-term’ transfer target by Etihad bosses, according to Dom Smith.

The Englishman is considered as an ‘ideal’ fit for the Sky Blues’ midfield, which is set for a revamp this summer, as Guardiola contends with the potential exits of Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne, as well as uncertainty surrounding Matheus Nunes.

Wharton is not expected to be targeted by Manchester City this summer, although the Premier League champions consider the midfielder as a ‘possible’ future addition.

Manchester City have been linked with a £100 million move for Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes this summer, with the Brazil international having an active release clause until the end of the month at St James’ Park.