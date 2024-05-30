Manchester City Could Cash In On This England International: Should Pep Let Him Go?

In a recent edition of the Football Insider’s Inside Track podcast, journalist Pete O’Rourke mentioned that Manchester City could cash in on Jack Grealish this summer. It has been claimed that the Mancunian giants could offload the England international if they receive a big fee for him later this year.

Grealish has enjoyed a decent campaign at the Etihad Stadium but has struggled to nail down a regular starting spot in Pep Guardiola‘s first team. The English talent has participated in 36 matches for Man City this season, scoring three goals and securing three assists in various competitions.

The 28-year-old deserves some credit for averaging 1.1 shots, 1.3 key passes and 0.9 dribbles per game in the Premier League. He has even been tidy when distributing the ball in the opponent’s half after completing 87.7% of his attempted passes in the top tier of English football (stats via whoscored).

Grealish is under contract at the Mancunian club until the summer of 2027. Hence, Guardiola will be under no pressure to cash in on him unless he receives a favourable offer for his services in the upcoming transfer period.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND – MAY 19: Jack Grealish of Manchester City poses for a photograph with The Premier League Trophy afterr the Premier League match between Manchester City and West Ham United at Etihad Stadium on May 19, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Should Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Let Grealish Go This Summer?

Grealish is a great dribbler with the ball at his feet and can shoot the ball with venom from long range. He has also got the vision to engineer a few promising chances for his teammates from the wide areas. However, the England international has struggled to be productive for Man City this season and is not a regular starter in Guardiola’s first team.

Therefore, it is only fair to the player if Man City allow him to leave this summer. Grealish needs to earn regular first-team starts if he wants to get his career back on track. Now that he has tasted some success with the Mancunian giants, it seems like a good move for both him and the club to part ways with each other in the upcoming transfer period.

At 28, Grealish is still in his prime and is under a long-term contract at the Etihad. Hence, Man City should only consider letting him go if they receive a good offer for his services this summer.