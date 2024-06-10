Manchester City ‘contemplating’ move for AC Milan star but face stiff Real Madrid competition

Manchester City and Real Madrid are both reportedly considering a summer move for AC Milan and France star Theo Hernandez.

The 26-year-old is the latest international star to be linked with a summer switch to the Etihad Stadium, as Pep Guardiola considers another shake-up of his Manchester City squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Etihad bosses are preparing for notable change in east Manchester, with Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, Bernardo Silva, Kyle Walker, Matheus Nunes, Sergio Gomez and Julian Alvarez all linked with exits from the Premier League champions.

John Stones and Ruben Dias have also been linked with a potential departure in recent weeks, although Manchester City added Josko Gvardiol to their squad last summer, as the Croatian completed a £77.6 million move from RB Leipzig.

The Sky Blues have been linked with another defensive addition this summer, alongside potentially signing another goalkeeper, due to the potential for Ederson to complete a big-money move to the Saudi Pro League.

AC Milan and France star Theo Hernandez has emerged as a potential target, with Italian outlet Il Giornale claiming that both Manchester City and Real Madrid are ‘contemplating’ a move for the left-back.

The Frenchman is contracted in Italy until 2026 but is yet to agree a new deal with AC Milan despite months of talks, leading to rumours of a potential summer exit from the San Siro.

Hernandez made 46 appearances for AC Milan last season, including 36 showings in the Serie A and six appearances in both the UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League.

The Marseille-born defender was directly involved in 16 goals last season, as AC Milan finished second in the Serie A – 19 points behind rivals Inter Milan.

Manchester City have also been linked with AC Milan shot-stopper Mike Maignan ahead of the opening of the transfer window, and last season considered a move for star forward Rafael Leao.