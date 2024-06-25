Manchester City considering swoop for £60 million-rated Crystal Palace star

Premier League champions Manchester City are among the clubs considering a move for one of the division’s most highly-rated stars, according to a new report.

Etihad Stadium recruit bosses are currently in the process of strengthening and refreshing Pep Guardiola’s playing squad for the forthcoming campaign, and a season that could ultimately spell the end of the Catalan’s reign in east Manchester.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss will be entering into his ninth season in charge of Manchester City, with ambitions still as great as ever to secure another Premier League title and reclaim their UEFA Champions League crown.

But among the priority positions for Manchester City both in the immediate term and more distant future is midfield, with ongoing concerns about the workload placed on Rodrigo in defensive midfield and the longevity of Kevin De Bruyne.

As such, the reigning Premier League champions are being consistently linked to names from across the globe operating in various roles, with the latest name to be linked emerging from Crystal Palace but breaking into senior national team football this summer.

According to a new report from The Guardian, Crystal Palace are currently bracing themselves for interest in star England international attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze, with Manchester City believed to be among those considering a move.

Unsurprisingly given the player’s capabilities and recent inclusion in Gareth Southgate’s European Championship squad, City are unlikely to be alone in their interest with Arsenal and Tottenham also named as potential suitors in a player likely to cost in excess of £60 million.

City were last linked with a move for Eberechi Eze during the previous summer transfer window, with the club once again eyeing much-needed recruitment in central areas following the exit of Ilkay Gundogan and long-term absence sustained by Kevin De Bruyne at the time.

Ultimately however, City bosses swooped for Wolverhampton Wanderers and Portugal international Matheus Nunes in a big-money move, with the former Sporting CP man still looking to solidify his place in Guardiola’s plans.

There have been tenuous claims from some quarters that Manchester City would already be willing to entertain offers for Nunes this summer, with Saudi Arabia understood to be interested by the player’s profile.