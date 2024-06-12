Manchester City consider €75 million goalkeeper as Ederson replacement but face Premier League competition

Manchester City are one of three Premier League clubs considering a summer move for Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa.

Pep Guardiola’s goalkeeping department could be set for a major change for the first time since 2017, with first-choice shot-stopper Ederson linked with a big-money move to Saudi Arabia this summer.

The Brazilian moved to the Etihad Stadium from Benfica for £35 million, and has made 332 appearances and won 17 trophies during the past seven seasons with Manchester City.

The 30-year-old’s rumoured departure has been softened after Manchester City agreed a new deal with Stefan Ortega, with the German goalkeeper making a major u-turn after initially stalling extension negotiations earlier this year and emerging as a transfer target for Chelsea.

The Sky Blues would still need to sign a new goalkeeper should Ederson choose to leave east Manchester in the coming months, and Etihad chiefs could return to the Portuguese top-flight in search of a replacement for the Brazil international.

Manchester City had previously been linked Werder Bremen goalkeeper Michael Zetterer and Inter Milan star Mike Maignan, but could now look at signing FC Porto shot-stopper Diogo Costa.

The 24-year-old, who will represent Portugal at the European Championship in Germany this month, kept 14 clean sheets in 33 Liga Portugal appearances this season, and also featured in the UEFA Champions League – conceding nine goals in eight starts.

Costa is contracted at Porto until 2027 but is a ‘serious candidate’ to be sold by the Portuguese club this summer, as Andre Villas-Boas bids to raise funds for the summer transfer window, according to an O Jogo report relayed by Sport Witness.

The goalkeeper has a €75 million release active this summer, and a move to the Premier League is an ‘increasingly real scenario’, amid interest from Manchester City, Arsenal and Chelsea.

Ederson is one of several first-team players to be linked with a Saudi Arabian switch, alongside Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker and Matheus Nunes.