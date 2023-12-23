Manchester City claim last Fifa Club World Cup before glitzy revamp

Manchester City supporters can now join those of their cross-town rivals Manchester United in singing the boast: "We've won it all."

City, the European champions, crushed their South American counterparts Fluminense 4-0 on Friday night in Jeddah to claim the Fifa Club World Cup.

The triumph furnished them with the only glittering bauble absent from their perpetually swelling trophy cabinet at the Etihad Stadium.

It was the club's fifth honour of a glorious 2023 which can sparkle with the FA Cup, Premier League title, Champions League and the Uefa Super Cup.

“Right now, I don’t know if we are an all-time great team,” said City boss Pep Guardiola after the cruise past the Copa Libertadores champions at the King Abdullah Sports City.

“If people talk about the team 25 or 30 years from now, it means you’re a really good team,” he added. “For the moment this is nice. We have been the best team in the world.”

The Paris Saint-Germain boss Luis Enrique will surely reminisce. The 53-year-old Spaniard hoisted the Club World Cup in 2015 when he was head coach at Barcelona. His charges included Lionel Messi, Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Luis Suarez.

Their alpha skills swamped the Argentine side River Plate 3-0 in the final in Yokohama to take Barcelona to the crown for the third time and their fifth title of the year.

No such pomp will punctuate Enrique's end to 2023. But his first six months as boss at the Parc des Princes will be at least considered a success.

