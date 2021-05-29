Manchester City – Chelsea player ratings, Champions League final

Joe Prince-Wright
·3 min read
Manchester City – Chelsea player ratings from the UEFA Champions League final were not tough to dish out in a tight, tense clash in Porto.

MORE: Full highlights, analysis of PL season

Chelsea put in some incredible displays, while some of the Manchester City stars froze on the biggest stage.

There were some amazing performances from the Chelsea players that will turn them into legends at the club forever.

Below are the Manchester City – Chelsea player ratings in full, with marks out of 10 for every player.

Tactical watch: How Chelsea became European champions again Three things learned from Man City – Chelsea; Champions League Final Kevin de Bruyne injury update

Manchester City player ratings

Ederson: 6 – Couldn’t do much on the goal. Had little else to do. Lovely passes at times.

Kyle Walker: 6 – One good run in the first half and a fine cross in the second. Couldn’t attack as much as he would like.

John Stones: 6 – Caught out of position on a few occasions and looked nervous.

Ruben Dias: 6 – Caught out by Werner’s pace on more than a few occasions. Unsettled.

Oleksandr Zinchenko: 5 – Caught out of position on the Chelsea goal. Shaky.

Ilkay Gundogan: 5 – Booked. Never had control in midfield as the lone holder in the first half.

Phil Foden: 6 – Denied by great blocks from Rudiger, Christensen.

Bernardo Silva: 5 – Never had an impact on the game in a deeper midfield role.

Riyad Mahrez: 5 – A couple of nice touches. Almost scored late on.

Kevin de Bruyne: 5 – Poor display as a false nine role was capped off by being injured.

Raheem Sterling: 5 – Bad first touch on a big chance early on and never got going.

Substitution
Gabriel Jesus (58′ on for De Bruyne): 6 – Buzzed around and showed urgency.
Fernandinho (64′ on for Silva): 6 – Did his best to break up the play.
Sergio Aguero (77′ on for Sterling): 6 – Nice dink which didn’t come off.

Chelsea player ratings

Edouard Mendy: 6 – Didn’t have much to do. At all. One good claim from Aguero’s chip.

Cesar Azpilicueta: 8 – Heroic clearance at the back post. Captain’s display.

Thiago Silva: 6 – Subbed off with injury in the first half. Was solid before that.

Antonio Rudiger: 8 – Amazing performance. Huge block in the first half to deny Foden.

Reece James: 9 – Superb display at right back from the academy product. Great at the back and dangerous in attack.

N’Golo Kante: 9 – He was everywhere. Won the ball back time and time again. Shut down De Bruyne. Immense.

Jorginho: 7 – Kept Chelsea ticking over and his experience was vital in the closing stages.

Ben Chilwell: 8 – Linked up really well with Mount down the left. Solid defensively.

Mason Mount: 8 – Quality on the ball to keep it and create whenever Chelsea needed him too. Great assist for the winner.

Kai Havertz: 8 – Scored his first-ever Champions League goal at the perfect moment. Cool and composed. Worked his socks off.

Timo Werner: 7 – His pace caused problems for City and although he missed a few big chances, his run was key on Havertz’s goal.

Substitute
Andreas Christensen (39′ on for Silva): 8 – Immense after coming off the bench. Brilliant blocks and clearances.
Christian Pulisic (66′ on for Werner): 6.5 – Should have scored, but was perfect on the break.
Mateo Kovacic (80′ on for Mount): 6 – Helped Chelsea calm things down late on.

Manchester City – Chelsea player ratings, Champions League final originally appeared on NBCSports.com

