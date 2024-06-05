Manchester City chairman issues major update to supporters on Premier League charges

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has provided an update on the club’s legal battle against 115 alleged breaches of financial regulations.

The club chairman has provided a fresh update on the Blues’ long-standing case against the Premier League, after a four-year investigation led to Manchester City being handed 115 charges for alleged financial breaches in February 2023.

Pep Guardiola’s side have won two Premier League titles since the bombshell revelations, including clinching a record-breaking fourth successive league title last month, with a win over West Ham at the Etihad Stadium.

The charges, which relate to financial information, profitability and sustainability, player and manager remuneration, failure to cooperate and UEFA regulations, have been strongly denied by Manchester City.

An independent commission is expected to hear the case towards the end of this year, with the potential for an outcome to be announced before the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign, with the hearing set to start in November and last six weeks.

Should Manchester City be found guilty then a variety of punishments are available, ranging from points deductions to potential relegation from the top-flight, with the Blues’ recent achievements having been overshadowed in some quarters by the allegations.

Club chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has issued a new update on the case to supporters, acknowledging the impact the charges are having on those associated with the club.

“Let’s be judged by the facts and not by claims and counter-claims,” he said.

“Of course it’s frustrating. I think the references are always frustrating, having it being talked about the way it’s being talked about. I can feel of course for our fanbase, for everyone associated with the club, to have these charges constantly referenced.

“I think we as a club have to respect that there is a process that we have to go through and we are going through it. It’s taking longer than anyone hoped for but it is what it is.”

It was revealed earlier this week that Manchester City were set for a second legal battle with the Premier League, as the club challenge changes to the division’s Associated Party Transaction rules at a two-week arbitration.