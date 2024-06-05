Manchester City chairman breaks silence on Pep Guardiola’s future ahead of 2025 contract expiry

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak has publicly addressed the future of manager Pep Guardiola for the first time.

The 53-year-old is out of contract at the Etihad Stadium at the end of next season, and has been linked with a potential exit from Manchester City in 2025, following the expiration of his current deal in east Manchester.

The 2024/25 campaign is set to be Pep Guardiola’s ninth with the Sky Blues, with the Catalan coach having signed three previous contract extensions since his arrival from Bayern Munich in 2016.

Guardiola won his sixth Premier League title in seven years last month, as Manchester City clinched a record-breaking fourth successive top-flight English title, beating Arsenal to the trophy with a 3-1 win over West Ham on the final day of the campaign at the Etihad.

The Manchester City manager has won 17 major trophies to date at the club, and as well as winning the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup this season, Guardiola guided the Blues to a maiden UEFA Champions League last June.

The 53-year-old will have the opportunity to win a fifth successive league title next season, alongside bidding for silverware in the newly-formatted Champions League, and the expanded 32-team FIFA Club World Cup in the United States next summer.

The next campaign could be Guardiola’s last at the Etihad Stadium, with various reports having stated last month that the Catalan could depart at the end of his current contract, despite Etihad officials wanting to agree a new long-term deal.

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak has now addressed the future of Guardiola, telling the club’s in-house channel that the two parties will look to find a “solution” imminently.

“This decision is always a decision that we will take together, and I have no doubt that we will find, as always, as always we have done, the right solution that works for Pep and works for us,” said al-Mubarak.

“It’s hard to put into words what Pep [Guardiola] has given Man City. You can look at just records for history’s sake, and there I think he’s racked up every record almost in the book and these are records that I think will be very, very hard, in the future to break.

“His impact on football, English football has changed with the evolution to the type of football Pep [Guardiola] has brought.”

Manchester City will reportedly ask the manager for a ‘final decision’ on his Etihad Stadium future by Christmas, with Girona manager Michel amongst the potential mooted replacements for the 53-year-old.