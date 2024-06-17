Manchester City braced for shock summer window approach as Pep Guardiola staff warn of ‘regret’ over 38-appearance man

Day four of the summer transfer window has brought about some sensational claims regarding Manchester City’s market and what could come of the ongoing market.

There has been a new update concerning the Premier League champions’ interest in Newcastle United and Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, and what would likely need to happen in order for the club to intensify their admiration for the player.

On the subject of possible departures, a new update has issued a warning over possible ‘regret’ concerning the future of Sergio Gomez, with the left-back heavily linked with a move to La Liga side Real Sociedad.

Here is your daily and comprehensive round-up of everything to have taken place concerning Manchester City in the 2024 summer transfer window, after day four of proceedings from the global media.

Arrivals

Manchester City are prepared to head into next season with the same squad and may not make a major summer signing unless a player asks to leave and their valuation is met by another club. (Rob Dawson, ESPN)

Manchester City hold an interest in Newcastle’s Bruno Guimarães, with the Brazilian set to be considered if a midfielder asks to leave. However, City do not value Guimarães at £100 million. (Rob Dawson, ESPN)

Savio is expected to join Manchester City next month for the pre-season tour of the United States, but the player’s staff are working for him to go to the Etihad Stadium and stay for the rest of the forthcoming season. At the moment, City have not decided whether to loan him. (Rômulo Giacomin)

Departures

So far, Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Ederson have not indicated to the club that they want to leave Manchester City. (Rob Dawson, ESPN)

Manchester City are looking to secure moves for João Cancelo and Kalvin Phillips this summer and will consider loan deals. However, the preference is for permanent transfers. Should they leave, they would not need to be replaced. Everton are one club interested in Phillips. (Rob Dawson, ESPN)

There is ‘confidence’ at Real Sociedad that they will be successful in negotiations with Manchester City for Sergio Gomez, but it is not expected to be a simple operation. (Deportes COPE Gipuzkoa)

Some coaches at Manchester City are advising against Sergio Gómez’s departure, thinking he could be an important player in future, and the club may regret if they lose him now. The 23-year-old does not see himself having many more chances in the City side, and welcomes a move to Sociedad. Gomez has already reached an understanding with his agents about the move, and now waits for parties involved to sort the situation. (Deportes COPE Gipuzkoa)

Contract Renewals

N/A

Confirmed Deals

Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Southampton (£20M obligation to buy)

Stefan Ortega has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Scott Carson has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City until the end of the 2024/2025 season.