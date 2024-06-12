Manchester City braced for second major cash boost following Douglas Luiz’s Aston Villa exit

Premier League champions Manchester City are set to make further cash through external transfers, following on from the anticipated move for Douglas Luiz.

The Brazilian midfielder is being heavily linked to Serie A giants Juventus this summer, with the Italian club expected to sanction a transfer fee of around £20 million in addition to two players heading in the direction of Villa Park.

A deal for the midfielder will see a 20 per cent sell-on clause in favour of Manchester City become active, and as such hand the Premier League champions another cash boost following on from Taylor Harwood-Bellis’ permanent move to Southampton.

However, the deals do not stop there, with yet another Premier League transfer set to benefit Etihad Stadium officials and their finances this summer, and once again through the activation of a sell-on percentage.

As per the information of transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City will receive 20 per cent of the transfer fee received by Burnley for James Trafford this summer, who is moving towards a move to Newcastle United.

The St James’ Park club have reportedly agreed personal terms with the former City goalkeeper as a priority option to become one of their new shot-stopping talents, while their latest proposal is expected to be in the region of £15 million with add-ons based on performances.

The inclusion of clauses in outgoing transfers is common place for Manchester City, with the transfer of academy graduate Tommy Doyle to Wolverhampton Wanderers being another example of such an approach.

It was confirmed earlier this year that while the transfer was worth just under £5 million, Manchester City are retaining a 50 per cent sell-on and buy-back clause in the agreement with the Molineux club.

A further example of Manchester City’s shrewd business saw the club sanction the sale of highly-rated midfield prospect Alfie Harrison to Newcastle United earlier this year, in a deal that could rise to £3.5 million through add-ons, with a 40 per cent sell-on inserted.