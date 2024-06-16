Manchester City are big fans of a German international but buying him is a different proposition

Manchester City are reportedly big fans of German international Jamal Musiala according to a new report. While that may be the case convincing Bayern Munich to sell one of its prized assets is a different proposition entirely for Manchester City.

Fabrizio Romano has reported in his Daily Briefing column that the world champions are big fans of Musiala. Furthermore, Romano also reports that Bayern Munich are preparing a new contract offer for Musiala. He further reports that negotiations between Musiala and Bayern are set to resume after this summer’s European Championships. It is also included in Romano’s report that it could be a problem for Bayern if they get to next summer and Musiala only has a year left on his contract. Finally, Romano adds that there are other clubs in England interested in signing Musiala besides Manchester City.

Manchester City would be desperate to add a player of the calibre of Jamal Musiala to their lineup. The German international is one of the young rising stars of European football. This was on full display in Germany’s 5-1 win over Scotland at the opening game of Euro 24. He put in a man-of-the-match display as he grabbed a goal and an assist in Germany’s emphatic win. His dribbling skill, eye for a pass, and his finishing ability were on full display. It was clear to see why Manchester City are big fans of the German international.

🎯 100% pass accuracy

🎯 32/32 passes completed

⚽️ 1 goal

💨 Most take-ons completed (5)

🏆 Player of the match Ladies and gentlemen, Jamal Musiala 🫡 pic.twitter.com/9DZr2YcbLX — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 14, 2024

Convincing Bayern Munich to part with one of their prized assets is a tough proposition.

However, it would be a tough proposition for Manchester City to prise Musiala away from Bayern Munich. It is unlikely that the Bundesliga giants would be willing to sell the young playmaker this summer. He has the potential to become the face of their club as well as one of those key players for years to come. Bayern Munich would likely have no intention of selling their star midfielder as it stands currently.

The only two ways it seems that Musiala could leave Bayern is if he demands a transfer or refuses to sign a new contract at the club. If that scenario were to eventuate then Manchester City may have a chance of landing the German international. But a lot has to play out for that to become a realistic proposition.

As it stands Manchester City are big fans of Jamal Musiala. But making the leap from big fans of Musiala to making him a part of Pep Guardiola’s squad is a different scenario entirely. It may also be a scenario that is too difficult to make happen this summer no matter how much the world champions admire Musiala’s talents.