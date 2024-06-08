Manchester City Are Big Admirers Of This Talented Youngster: One For The Future?

In a recent report, journalist Dean Jones claimed that Manchester City are big admirers of Benfica youngster Joao Neves. It has been stated that the Mancunian club are monitoring the progress of the Portuguese whizkid.

Neves managed to earn a lot of playing opportunities at the Portuguese club recently. He has caught the eye at times with his contributions for Benfica in the middle of the park. The Portuguese talent participated in 55 matches for his current employers last season, netting three goals and earning two assists across various competitions.

The 19-year-old has been a decent contributor at both ends of the field as he is averaging 2.0 tackles, 1.1 interceptions, 1.0 clearances, 0.9 shots, 0.8 key passes and 1.2 dribbles per 90 minutes in Liga Portugal. He has even been accurate when distributing possession from midfield after completing 89.9% of his attempted passes in the top tier of Portuguese football (stats via whoscored).

His current contract at the Portuguese club will expire in the summer of 2028. Therefore, Man City will have to make a big offer if they want to bring Neves to the Etihad Stadium later this year.

TOPSHOT – Benfica’s Portuguese midfielder #87 Joao Neves celebrates scoring his team’s first goal uring the Portuguese League football match between SL Benfica and GD Chaves at the Luz stadium in Lisbon on March 29, 2024. (Photo by PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA / AFP)

Manchester City Are Big Admirers Of Neves: Is He A Prospect For The Future?

Neves can do a little bit of everything at the centre of the park. He is a good tackler of the ball and can time his challenges well to make some timely interceptions for his side inside his half.

The Portuguese prospect doesn’t mind clearing the danger when needed and can create the odd chance for his teammates up top. He is a good dribbler with the ball as well and can chip in by scoring a few important goals for his team.

At 19, Neves is undeniably a prospect to watch out for in the future. Thus, it makes sense for Man City to arrange a move for him this summer as he could grow into a future star at the Etihad Stadium.

All in all, Neves would be a great acquisition for the Mancunian outfit in the long run. However, there are some question marks over whether he can make a smooth transition to life in the Premier League.