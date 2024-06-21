Manchester City beaten by Bayern Munich in forward chase as €150 million deal to spark Erling Haaland uncertainty

A new week is upon us in the summer transfer window and as has been the trend over the last seven days, day eight brought about very little for Manchester City fans.

The only talk surrounding potential arrivals at Manchester City was that of a negative angle, with the Premier League champions falling short to Bayern Munich when it comes to one of the English top-flight’s best forwards.

On the subject of possible exits, Friday brought about some tenuous claims surrounding the future of Manchester City’s superstar striking sensation Erling Haaland, and fresh hope for those of a Barcelona persuasion through a new sponsorship deal at the La Liga club.

As day eight comes and goes, here is your daily and comprehensive round-up of everything concerning Manchester City and their business during the ongoing summer transfer window!

Arrivals

Reported Manchester City target Michael Olise has decided to join Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga club are now expected to agree a deal with Crystal Palace for the 22-year-old. (David Ornstein, The Athletic)

Departures

Barcelona want Erling Haaland to fill the gap left by Lionel Messi when he moved to PSG in 2021. Money received through a new Nike sponsorship is being earmarked to cover his transfer fee and wages. (Steve Kay, Football Transfers)

Real Sociedad, Real Betis, Sevilla and West Ham United are considered keen on Sergio Gomez this summer, with Manchester City willing to accept offers of around €15 million to €20 million. (CaughtOffside)

UD Las Palmas are in advanced negotiations with Manchester City over the signing of Máximo Perrone, working on a new one-year loan deal with no purchase option. (César Luis Merlo)

Contract Renewals

N/A

Confirmed Deals

Taylor Harwood-Bellis to Southampton (£20M obligation to buy)

Stefan Ortega has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Scott Carson has signed a one-year contract extension at Manchester City until the end of the 2024/2025 season.