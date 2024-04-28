Manchester City beat profligate Nottingham Forest to keep pressure on Arsenal

Erling Haaland (left) came off the bench before scoring Manchester City's second of the afternoon after Josko Gvardiol had opened the champions' account in the 32nd minute - Getty Images/Andrew Kearns

Welcome back Erling Haaland, and these are the moments that prove pivotal in both the title race and relegation battle.

With one finish of brutal simplicity, Haaland made an immediate impact on his return to Manchester City’s team to underline how the predatory instincts of a forward can prove the difference in tight contests.

After missing the last two matches, Haaland only needed one chance to move back into pole position for the Golden Boot and ensure City maintain the pressure on leaders Arsenal.

It was far from vintage from the champions, in Pep Guardiola’s 300th Premier League match, but this is the time in the season when City always seem to do just enough.

Haaland’s goal was ruthless and clinical: everything that Nottingham Forest lacked as they failed to capitalise on a jaded performance from the visitors.

Nottingham Forest’s leading scorer Chris Wood has been transformed since the appointment of Nuno Espirito Santo but was left to reflect on two golden opportunities wasted in front of goal.

At times this felt like City’s 300th Premier League game of the season. Without Phil Foden, who was absent ill, City were slightly off their rhythm, yet Forest just could not take their chances.

City simply completed the job, and leave Forest still desperately looking over their shoulders at the bottom three.

Forest were impressive, yet it was perhaps no surprise that they conceded the opening goal from a set-piece.

The theme from Jaws would be an apt soundtrack whenever a dead-ball is near Forest’s penalty area this season.

With defender Neco Williams off receiving treatment, Josko Gvardiol reacted quicker than Murillo at the near post to head Kevin De Bruyne’s corner past Matz Sels.

Forest did have chances in the first-half, with Wood failing to connect with a cross from substitute Gonzalo Montiel.

Murillo somehow flicked the ball onto the top of the crossbar and over from two yards out after Ederson spilled Callum Hudson-Odoi’s corner.

It was Ederson’s last contribution, with Stefan Ortega replacing the City goalkeeper at half-time.

Forest remained a threat, and Wood squandered another chance when his shot was blocked from close range by Gvardiol.

Haaland was introduced just after the hour mark and did not take long to make his mark.

It was yet another assist from De Bruyne, with the midfielder finding Haaland on the edge of the area. Taking the ball wide of Murillo, Haaland then slotted the ball into the corner.

City have now gone 31 games unbeaten in all competitions and Arsenal just cannot relax.

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester City: As it happened . . .

06:53 PM BST

Set-pieces undo Forest once again.

Nottingham Forest have conceded 23 goals from set-pieces this season after Gvardiol’s header from Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring.

Forest have conceded five more goals from set-pieces than the next worst team, already-relegated Sheffield United, who have let in 18.

06:48 PM BST

Haaland post-match reaction

Speaking to Sky Sports, Haaland said: “First of all, [it’s an] important win. It doesn’t matter how we do it, it’s about winning and it’s good to be back. “We knew it was going to be a fight, and it’s not the easiest pitch to play in, but we can’t complain about these things. It’s about winning a football game, and that’s exactly what we did. “So three points, get in, shower and think of the next [game].”

06:42 PM BST

Premier League table at full-time

Manchester City now move a point behind league leaders Arsenal with a game to hand.

Meanwhile, Forest remain just a point in front of Luton, outside the relegation zone with three games left to play.

06:39 PM BST

Gvardiol post-match reaction

Speaking to Sky Sports, Gvardiol said: “It was really tough. We knew it from the beginning of the game that it would be tough because of [the] pitch. It was really dry. But in the end, it’s more important [to get] three points and we go back home.”

06:35 PM BST

Forest falter in front of Man City’s goal

06:33 PM BST

View from the City Ground

And that’s a wrap. It’s as you were at the top of the Premier League as Manchester City move to within a point of leaders Arsenal with a game in hand thanks to this 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, who remain deep in trouble at the other end of the table.



But if Chris Wood had brought his shooting boots for the hosts, the outcome could have been oh so different.

06:27 PM BST

Full-time: Forest 0 Man City 2

That’s it at the City Ground. Man City have clinched a hard-earned 2-0 victory to keep the pressure on league leaders Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Forest’s spirited performance gave them several great chances but they failed to get the goal they needed to grab a result.

06:25 PM BST

Those two late Man City changes.

06:24 PM BST

92 minutes: Forest 0 Man City 2

Kevin De Bruyne has just been awarded player of the match by Sky Sports’ commentator Alan Smith, as the Belgian maestro sips his bottle of water on the bench.

06:22 PM BST

90 minutes: Forest 0 Man City 2

Five minutes of stoppage time are announced, as the game peters out towards a precious three points for Manchester City.

06:21 PM BST

City’s lethal combination

De Bruyne ➡️ Haaland ➡️ Back of the net



06:19 PM BST

87 minutes: Forest 0 Man City 2

Stefan Ortega produces a sprawling save to keep out Callum Hudson-Odoi’s looping cross-shot from floating over his head into the net.

06:16 PM BST

84 minutes: Forest 0 Man City 2

Willy Boly’s evening of football has come to an end, as the Forest defender is replaced by his Ivorian countryman Ibrahima Sangaré.

06:13 PM BST

81 minutes: Forest 0 Man City 2

Man City are now moving the ball around methodically, with the backdrop of gleeful singing from the away fans, as they look to take the sting out of the remaining 10 minutes or so.

06:08 PM BST

View from the City Ground

Nottingham Forest are rolling the dice to try and force their way back into the game.



Murillo, Anthony Elanga and Danilo come off. Enter Ryan Yates, Gio Reyna and Andrew Omobamidele.

06:07 PM BST

View from the City Ground

Manchester City have got that second goal they so desperately needed.



In front of his dad Alf-Inge, who played for both of these clubs during his own playing career, Erling Haaland caresses the ball beyond Matz Sels to double the visitors’ advantage.

06:06 PM BST

74 minutes: Forest 0 Man City 2

06:02 PM BST

GOAL: Forest 0 Man City 2 (Haaland)

Erling Haaland (far left) comes on to dispatch his 21st league goal of the season. - Getty Images/Simon Stacpoole

Who else could it have been but Erling Haaland?!

The Norwegian gives the away side a much-needed second goal, after he latches onto a De Bruyne through ball, bursts past an injured Murillo before coolly slotting the ball past Sels’ legs for his 21st league goal of the season.

06:01 PM BST

67 minutes: Forest 0 Man City 1

Kevin De Bruyne forces Matz Sels into another excellent sprawling save to his right-hand side from his long-range strike.

06:00 PM BST

66 minutes: Forest 0 Man City 1

Forest have given a brilliant account of themselves in this match, but their fans may be wondering if it all will be in vain, come full-time.

Anthony Elanga races down the right flank after Murillo superbly recovers the ball in midfield, but Elanga’s low cross does not meet a red shirt in the penalty area to the frustration of manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

05:56 PM BST

View from the City Ground

Enter Haaland. Erling returns to action following injury for Manchester City as Jack Grealish removes his alice band and trudges off.



The visitors could definitely do with a second here, as Nottingham Forest continue to threaten.

05:55 PM BST

63 minutes: Forest 0 Man City 1

Man City have now had their first meaningful effort in this second half, but Julian Alvarez’s strike just flies over the bar after Kevin De Bruyne’s wonderful through-ball.

05:53 PM BST

61 minutes: Forest 0 Man City 1

Erling Haaland has entered the pitch.

Jack Grealish has made way for the Norwegian striker.

05:52 PM BST

View from the City Ground

Jack Grealish goes down under a challenge for the second time in as many minutes. Pep Guardiola clearly wants the England man to receive more protection.



The less said about what Forest supporters think about that the better.

05:51 PM BST

59 minutes: Forest 0 Man City 1

Forest charge towards Man City’s goal once again down their left-hand side.

Hudson-Odoi launches a cross across the 18 yard box before Montiel’s half-volley is duly blocked.

It has been all Forest this half. But can they find that elusive goal?

05:47 PM BST

54 minutes: Forest 0 Man City 1

Forest are giving Man City as much as they can handle at the moment, and it is an intriguing watch.

Ola Aina collects the ball deep in the Forest half, and surprisingly skates past his opposing full back Kyle Walker, before Man City manage to regroup and recover.

But the home side are continuing to gather momentum.

05:44 PM BST

51 minutes: Forest 0 Man City 1

Man City are looking far from comfortable in this match.

Elanga runs in behind Man City’s defence before Nathan Aké races back to make an excellent last-ditch tackle, only for the offside flag to shortly go up from the linesman.

05:41 PM BST

View from the City Ground

That magic sponge didn’t work. Ederson, who has been struggling since that collision with Willy Boly, has been replaced in Manchester City’s goal by Stefan Ortega,



Meanwhile, presumably to add a little more control to their performance, Mateo Kovacic has come on for Jeremy Doku. Meanwhile, another great chance for Chris Wood goes begging.

05:40 PM BST

47 minutes: Forest 0 Man City 1

Chris Wood has somehow failed to convert the ball from a few yards out yet again.

This time, Forest wide man Anthony Elanga surges past Kyle Walker, and slides a low cross into Wood’s path, but the New Zealand international’s weak effort is blocked and cleared away.

05:36 PM BST

46 minutes: Forest 0 Man City 1

And play has resumed for the second half.

05:35 PM BST

Two Man City changes

After a few wobbles in the first-half, Man City goalkeeper Ederson has been replaced by Stefan Ortega.

Also, winger Jeremy Doku has been replaced by central midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

05:33 PM BST

05:25 PM BST

05:23 PM BST

View from the City Ground

Manchester City lead 1-0 at the break, thanks to Josko Gvardiol’s header. But Pep Guardiola’s players haven’t had everything their own way.



You could almost hear the moans of disbelief from Arsenal fans in the capital when Chris Wood missed a glorious chance to equalise soon after the Croatian’s opener.



Ederson doesn’t look comfortable following his earlier clash with Willy Boly. City’s magic sponge will be getting put through its paces during the interval.

05:21 PM BST

Half-time: Forest 0 Man City 1

The half-time whistle has blown at the City Ground after a well-contested first half from both sides.

Man City are in front, but this game is far from over.

05:19 PM BST

45+2 minutes: Forest 0 Man City 1

Forest have a corner and Ederson will breathe a massive sigh of relief.

The Brazilian’s feeble punch from an inswinging corner means the ball drops to the feet of Murillo, but the Forest defender prods the bouncing ball over the bar from two yards out.

Huge let-off for Man City before the break.

05:16 PM BST

45 minutes: Forest 0 Man City 1

Four minutes added time in this first half.

05:15 PM BST

Gvardiol’s goal glut

05:11 PM BST

View from the City Ground

Dear oh dear. How are Nottingham Forest not level? Chris Wood looked odds on the score after meeting Gonzalo Montiel’s cross but the striker gets his feet into a terrible mess and sends the ball wide.



A spot on Strictly Come Dancing certainly doesn’t beckon for the New Zealander.

05:10 PM BST

38 minutes: Forest 0 Man City 1

Forest have missed a golden chance to equalise and it’s Chris Wood who spurns it!

Montiel fizzes in a low cross from the right-hand side, and Wood fails to sort out his feet and miscues his attempt at goal from three yards with the goal gaping!

05:07 PM BST

From bad to worse for Forest...

Falling behind isn’t the only thing Nottingham Forest have got to worry about, as Neco Williams is forced off by an injury soon after Josko Gvardiol’s opener for Manchester City. Gonzalo Montiel comes on.

05:06 PM BST

View from the City Ground

It’s far too early for Manchester City to worry. But Pep Guardiola clearly isn’t happy with everything he’s watching.



The Catalan has just summoned Kyle Walker over to the touchline during a break in play, and spent a good 60 seconds waving his arms around in the air.



Whatever he said worked, as Josko Gvardiol heads them in front, beating his marker to a Kevin De Bruyne cross.

05:02 PM BST

GOAL! Forest 0 Man City 1 (Gvardiol)

Man City have broken the deadlock, after Josko Gvardiol’s excellent header finds the back of the net.

Kevin De Bruyne whips in a delicious corner, and Gvardiol escapes his marker before his thumping header beats Sels at the near post.

Josko Gvardiol (no.24) plants a header past goalkeer Matz Sels to give Man City the lead. - Justin Tallis/Getty Images

05:01 PM BST

30 minutes: Forest 0 Man City 0

The cheers from Forest fans have now turned to murmurs as Neco Williams is receiving treatment after blocking Jack Grealish’s cross, leading to a Man City corner.

He is back on his feet, but is moving gingerly.

05:00 PM BST

27 minutes: Forest 0 Man City 0

The home fans are voicing their approval with Forest’s disciplined defensive display.

And they are continuing to present Man City’s backline with an attacking threat.

Chris Wood plants a header over the bar from the cross on the right-hand side.

04:54 PM BST

21 minutes: Forest 0 Man City 0

The first 20 minutes of this game have been very engaging, and you sense the pattern will continue as it is now.

City are having plenty of possession, but Forest are posing a considerable threat on the counter-attack.

Just now, Callum Hudson-Odoi chases a long ball behind Man City’s defence, but Nathan Aké arrives just in time to shepherd the ball, so Ederson comes out to avert the danger.

04:50 PM BST

View from the City Ground

Not for the first time this week, Nottingham Forest are furious with officialdom again.



Willy Boly and Ederson both go for a high ball, the Manchester City goalkeeper appears to accidentally clatter into the defender, but a free-kick is awarded to the visitors.



That looked like six of one and half a dozen of the other from here.

04:49 PM BST

18 minutes: Forest 0 Man City 0

Play has just resumed after Manchester City keeper Ederson received some treatment after colliding with Forest defender Willy Boly while charging out to punch away a cross.

04:48 PM BST

15 minutes: Forest 0 Man City 0

The game is really getting interesting now.

Moments ago, Jeremy Doku has a low left-footed strike that just flies past the post.

Shortly afterwards, Forest go up the other end, and Neco Williams fires a shot that stings the palms of Ederson and is pushed away for a corner,

04:45 PM BST

View from the City Ground

The Forest fans are chanting about Gary Neville, who after criticising the club’s response to numerous VAR controversies at Everton last weekend, took the sensible option by covering today’s north London derby for SKY rather than making the trip to the Midlands.



A fair few of those watching from the away end join in. Who says football supporters can never agree on anything?

04:41 PM BST

11 minutes: Forest 0 Man City 0

Forest have a free-kick about 30 yards away from Man City’s goal.

Morgan Gibbs-White’s effort is an attempted knuckleball that beats the visitors’ wall but does not trouble Ederson in goal as it sails over the crossbar.

04:40 PM BST

8 minutes: Forest 0 Man City 0

Kevin De Bruyne has come inches away from getting City’s first goal, after Rodri wins possession in midfield and feeds the ball to the Belgian on the left hand side.

But his low curled effort is well saved by an outstretched Forest keeper Mat Sels.

04:37 PM BST

5 minutes: Forest 0 Man City 0

After that early scare, Manchester City are starting to get into their rhythm and move the ball around.

They have not created any significant openings as of yet, but you sense it is only a matter of time before they do.

04:35 PM BST

View from the City Ground

Pep Guardiola, taking charge of his 300th Premier League game as Manchester City manager, is sporting some pretty slick designer gear on the touchline. Meanwhile Nuno, who receives a warm round of applause from the Forest fans as he makes his way towards the dug-outs, has opted for a club issue tracksuit. A sign of how both teams plan to approach the game? We shall see.

04:34 PM BST

View from the City Ground

Was this a first? Both sets of supporters booed the Premier League’s anthem as the players shook hands before kick-off. While Manchester City’s dislike of the PL is well-known, this was the first time Forest’s fans had aired their disgust so loudly. This comes after the four-points deduction and what the club regard as a string of poor VAR decisions that have gone against them.

04:31 PM BST

1 minute: Forest 0 Man City 0

Forest have come flying out the traps, and nearly create a great chance to open the scoring but right back Neco Williams misconnects with Hudson-Odoi’s cross before Man City defender Josko Gvardiol clears the ball away.

04:30 PM BST

Kick-off

And we’re off!

04:30 PM BST

View from the City Ground

“Time obviously isn’t a great healer. Well, not among Forest supporters at least. The Premier League anthem is roundly booed as it is played over the PA system before kick-off, followed by a few pretty spicy chants.”

04:28 PM BST

Teams are walking out...

Both teams emerge from the tunnel with “Welcome to The Jungle”, blaring from the stadium’s speakers.

Hopefully an omen for a wild game of football in store?

Forest fans then proceed to unleash loud boos at the sound of the Premier League’s pre-match anthem.

04:21 PM BST

How City and the other ‘big six’ teams press.

If you’re looking for something interesting to read before this game kicks off, have a read of this brilliant piece by Daniel Zeqiri, detailing the pressing patterns of each of the teams in the Premier League’s ‘big six’ sides.

04:16 PM BST

Meanwhile in north London...

Arsenal have now moved four points clear of Manchester City, after a hard-fought 3-2 win away at fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the north London derby.

However, Manchester City can still decide their own fate in the Premier League title race, with their two games in hand, including today’s encounter against Nottingham Forest.



The task remains clear: Win their last five league games, a fourth straight league title is theirs.

Can they provide an immediate response to close the gap on Arsenal to just a point?

04:07 PM BST

View from the City Ground

What a week it has been for Nottingham Forest, following the bitter fall-out from defeat at Everton last Sunday. Forest were furious after claiming they should have been awarded three penalties at Goodison Park, sparking off that now infamous post-match tweet. The recent furore has rather concealed the fact that Nuno Espírito Santo has won only one of his last nine league games. It really is crunch time now and Forest cannot afford to keep relying on Luton and Burnley struggling to pick up results to secure their own safety. A Forest win, however unlikely, really would be a seismic result which will have a major impact on both ends of the table. Evangelos Marinakis, the Forest owner, has flown in from his Piraeus base to attend the match.

04:06 PM BST

All focused at Forest.

Forest wide man Callum Hudson-Odoi is ready for this huge match, as his side seek to inch further away from Luton, who sit a point behind them, in 18th place.

04:02 PM BST

View from the City Ground

The big coats are back out at the City Ground, where the weather isn’t exactly spring-like.



But four Manchester City players are wearing gloves during the warm-up as opposed to just one in Nottingham Forest colours. Nuno’s boys clearly mean business.

03:57 PM BST

Pep Guardiola on Phil Foden’s omission from squad

Speaking on Sky Sports, Guardiola said: “He’s [Foden] not ready. He’s ill. He felt some discomfort today and now he’s back to Manchester.”

03:54 PM BST

Some interesting stats for you all...

Nottingham Forest have lost just three of their last 16 top-flight home

games against Manchester City (W10, D3).

Nuno Espirito Santo has won three of his last five Premier League

encounters with Manchester City, including his most recent meeting when

at Tottenham Hotspur in August 2021.

Manchester City are the third side in top-flight history to go unbeaten in 30

games in all competitions (W24, D6), emulating Nottingham Forest (40 in

1978) and Manchester United (twice - 34 in 1993-94 and 33 in 1998-99).

Pep Guardiola becomes the 19th manager to take charge of 300

Premier League games in this match, and just the fifth to do so for a single

club. Six of the last seven managers to do so have lost their milestone game,

with the exception being a 3-0 home win for Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool defeated Aston Villa earlier this season.

Nuno Espirito Santo (above) has a strong recent record against Manchester City in the Premier League. - Andrew Kearns/Getty Images

03:49 PM BST

Can Forest surprise City at home again?

Chris Wood celebrates (far left) after scoring his first Forest goal in this fixture last season. - Justin Tallis/Getty Images

The last time these two teams played at the City Ground, Chris Wood’s late equaliser gave Forest a surprise 1-1 draw against Manchester City back in February last year.

Will lightning strike twice today?

03:42 PM BST

No Phil Foden in squad.

Man City manager Pep Guardiola has left Phil Foden out of today's squad, after his brilliant performance in City's 4-0 win against Brighton on Thursday. - David Horton/Getty Images

03:34 PM BST

Team sheets

Nottingham Forest

Forest XI: Sels, Williams, Niakhate, Murillo, Aina, Danilo, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Boly, Wood, Elanga

Subs: Turner, Sangare, Toffolo, Reyna, Yates, Origi, Montiel, Omobamidele, Ribeiro

Manchester City

Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Alarez, Doku, Grealish

Subs: Ortega, Carson, Stones, Kovacic, Haaland, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis

03:31 PM BST

Manchester City line up

Your City side to take on Forest! 🩵



XI | Ederson, Walker (C), Akanji, Ake, Gvardiol, Rodrigo, Bernardo, De Bruyne, Doku, Grealish, Alvarez



SUBS | Ortega Moreno, Carson, Stones, Kovacic, Haaland, Gomez, Nunes, Bobb, Lewis#ManCity | @etihad pic.twitter.com/zKzBmSjLDD — Manchester City (@ManCity) April 28, 2024

03:30 PM BST

Nottingham Forest line up

Your Reds to face @ManCity 👊 — Nottingham Forest (@NFFC) April 28, 2024

03:29 PM BST

300 up for Pep!

Pep Guardiola today becomes the 19th manager to take charge of 300 Premier League games.



He's only the fifth to do so for a single club 👏#BBCFootball #NFOMCI pic.twitter.com/wkqSUDHTPF — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) April 28, 2024

03:25 PM BST

Here’s Haaland!

Erling Haaland is back in Man City's matchday squad for today's match. - Justin Tallis/Getty Images

03:18 PM BST

Breaking news from the City Ground

Just gotten wind of some big news at the City Ground regarding Manchester City...

Some early breaking news from the City Ground and Erling Haaland is here with Manchester City’s squad. Haaland has missed the last two matches for the defending champions with a muscle injury but has travelled. The joint leading scorer in the Premier League along with Cole Palmer, Haaland’s return is a big boost for City with Arsenal on course to beat Tottenham. Whether Haaland starts or is among the substitutes will be revealed at 3.30pm.

03:15 PM BST

Fancy a flutter?

Having a bet on today’s match?



First take a look at the offers on these best betting sites.



https://www.telegraph.co.uk/betting/sports-guides/best-betting-sites-uk/

03:12 PM BST

Preview: Crunch match at both ends of the table this afternoon

Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of Nottingham Forest versus Manchester City, the final instalment of a gripping weekend of Premier League action, which kicks off at the City Ground from 4:30pm.



Sitting just one point from the relegation zone in 17th, with one win from their last nine Premier League matches, Nottingham Forest face an arduous task to improve their fortunes this afternoon, as Manchester City travel to the east Midlands on the hunt for a record-breaking fourth consecutive English top-flight title.



If this match proves as entertaining as Forest’s social media activity after their 2-0 loss against Everton last Saturday, then we all are in for a treat over the next few hours. The club’s extraordinary social media post criticising the PGMOL for Stuart Atwell’s appointment as the Var official, has dominated the discourse in English football over the past week.



In his pre-match press conference on Friday, Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo expressed how he remains frustrated at the denial of his side’s three penalty appeals at Goodison Park last week. However, the 50-year-old Portuguese mentioned that he is determined to draw a line underneath this match and focus on the remainder of the season.



He said on Friday: “I still can’t believe it, as much as I see it. I still can’t believe how the decisions went against us. I think it’s very clear with the three penalties. Poor decisions went against us.



“It’s a big impact because it means points. It means frustration, it means disappointment and it means a sense that we feel like it’s always against us. All of those things are very difficult to deal with and to control those emotions. It is affecting us a lot.



“Since the beginning we have been trying to ignore the noise but these things keep happening. It disturbs the preparation, disturbs the mentality and the focus. It is our obligation to put a stone on that and move forward, which is what we are doing today.



“Now we need to move forward, that’s what we’re doing today.”



Meanwhile, Manchester City are in the midst of their usual end-of-season procession to the Premier League title, entering this match on the back of a comprehensive 4-0 thrashing of Brighton on Thursday, which made it 18 league games unbeaten for the reigning champions, whilst moving two points behind league leaders Arsenal.



It could be said Man City have an extra gear, which allows them to race clear of their counterparts in the final stretch of a league campaign. Interestingly, manager Pep Guardiola has said the incredible form of Phil Foden, who scored twice against Brighton in midweek to bring his league goals total to 16 this season has improved, because the 23-year-old has learnt to manage his intensity during matches, and not always play in sixth gear.



Guardiola said: “I said many times, Phil has a sixth gear. But he cannot play all the time in the sixth gear. He has to play with the second, or the third (gear). And I think with time he will learn that. Today was much better than the two or three games before. Everything is so quick, no! Football, you have to say sometimes, ‘Slower,’ to make it quicker after, to surprise the opponent.”



“Listen, I would love to go in sixth gear every single action. But after, you are less precise, and when you are in sixth gear you lose the ball all the time, that is not effective. Sometimes you have to reduce the moments, because the moments he has to know when he has to be aggressive and has to be more calm. But it’s a question of time. He’s improved a lot in that terms from the beginning of the season and the previous seasons.”



In the midst of this enthralling Premier League season, which for the most part, has featured a thrilling three-way title race for the first time in at least a decade, as well as a relegation battle containing two teams who have suffered points deductions mid-season, anyone making surefire predictions at this stage may feel rather foolhardy.



And, as likely as a comfortable Manchester City victory seems here, a match against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground is rarely a formality, especially considering the fact Forest are unbeaten in their last three home league games as well as the fact this exact fixture produced a surprise 1-1 draw in March last year.



Is there another shock on the cards today?



Team news to follow shortly.

