Manchester City to attempt blockbuster contract negotiations with goalkeeper as £60 million exit outlined

Premier League champions Manchester City will attempt fresh showdown talks with Stefan Ortega Moreno over a new contract, according to reports.

The German goalkeeper is set to enter the final 12-months of his current contract at the Etihad Stadium and has so far rejected offers to extend his stay with Manchester City, after talks surrounding a new deal during the season stalled.

The 31-year-old made 20 appearances for Pep Guarediola’s side during the 2023/24 campaign, including replacing first-choice goalkeeper Ederson on four occasions, with the Brazilian missing a series of crunch fixtures due to injury.

Ortega started against Arsenal in the Premier League and Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League, as well as the Blues’ final two matches of the campaign against West Ham at the Etihad Stadium and Manchester United in the Emirates FA Cup Final.

The shot-stopper has been bidding to replace Ederson as number one in east Manchester, and could be set to succeed the Brazilian next season, amid suggestions that Ederson could leave the club this summer.

Etihad officials could also be forced to cash in on Ortega however, with the potential for the goalkeeper to leave on a free transfer next summer and sign a pre-contract agreement with a rival club from January, should the 31-year-old fail to agree a new deal.

Amid growing uncertainty surrounding the Blues’ goalkeeping department, Manchester City are reportedly set for crunch contracts talks with the German shot-stopper.

According to the information of the Daily Star’s Harry Pratt, Manchester City will attempt to secure the future of back-up goalkeeper Stefan Ortega through a new contract next week, with the club bracing for life without current number one Ederson.

It is detailed that Manchester City’s hierarchy will hold talks with Ortega’s representatives in the coming days over an improved contract extension currently on the table, which would see the German’s weekly wage increase from £70,000 to £90,000.

While Manchester City want Ederson to extend his contract, which currently runs until June 2026, negotiations have so far stalled. In fact, the report points towards a feeling from within the club, which is that the Brazilian is looking for a big-money Saudi Arabian deal.

Manchester City will reportedly not permit an exit for the 30-year-old without an outstanding financial offer from Middle-East football officials, and will demand £60 million in order to consider selling.

Ederson has been at the Etihad Stadium since a £35 million move from Benfica in 2017, with the 30-year-old have gone on to make over 330 appearances and won 17 trophies with Manchester City.

The Brazilian is one of four first-team stars to be linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, alongside Kevin De Bruyne, Kyle Walker and Matheus Nunes.