Manchester City assistant coach glows with praise for “competitive animals” following latest season successes

Pep Guardiola’s assistant coach Carlos Vicens has glowed during a new interview off the back of yet another successful season for Manchester City across several competitions.

Manchester City made it four Premier League titles in a row with victory on the final day over West Ham at the Etihad Stadium, securing yet another English football record for the most top-flight crowns won in consecutive campaigns.

City had already won two titles prior to their final day encounter, claiming the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup trophies at the very first time of asking after their Champions League heroics in the final game of the previous season.

But the season did not come without its challenges, both in terms of performance levels and fitness issues, with doubts over whether the club would be able to maintain their competitive edge following the history-defining accomplishments of the season prior.

Speaking during a new interview with Deportes Cope Baleares, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Manchester City’s Carlos Vicens has been keen to praise the club for their latest campaign, especially off the back of a historic Treble success.

“If we take stock, we have to be more than satisfied,” Vicens explained. “We knew we had come from a season of many successes and the next one is always complicated, it’s difficult to get people back in the right frame of mind and have the hunger to win.”

He continued whilst reflecting on the season as a whole, “We have to congratulate the coach and the team. It’s true that we were very excited about the Premier League because it was the fourth in a row that nobody had won in England.

“The Champions League was very tight and escaped on penalties (against Real Madrid). In a cup final, anything can happen and against our city rivals (Manchester United in the FA Cup) it couldn’t happen.”

Vicens continued by looking back on the period after the turn of the year, whilst labelling Manchester City’s first-team squad as ‘competitive animals’ for the way they reclaimed their Premier League crown once again.

“In January we had the Club World Cup and we had to postpone games, some players like (Erling) Haaland or (Kevin) De Bruyne had periods out of action and this is not easy in a short squad.

“And also having to come back from points behind against a team like Arsenal wasn’t easy. This has been thanks to the professionalism of these competitive animals.”

Manchester City’s recruitment bosses know they have a crucial task on their hands during the upcoming summer transfer market, should they wish to maintain their position at the vwery pinnacle of English and European football.

City are likely to address a number of positions within Pep Guardiola’s squad, while the central midfield roles are likely to be of main priority given the doubts of Kevin De Bruyne’s longevity and Bernardo Silva’s personal plans on his future.