Manchester City Asserts Key Rotational Player Is Not for Sale Amid Chelsea and PSG Links

Manchester City striker Julian Álvarez might be considering a move away from the Premier League club to secure a regular starting spot as a No. 9. As a result, clubs like Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are keen on the player as the transfer is set to open.

Last season, the 24-year-old appeared in 54 matches for Manchester City, scoring 19 goals and providing 13 assists. With such impressive numbers, it’s no wonder that the Argentine wants a more prominent role.

The main question now is whether Manchester City want to give up a key player who is a quality rotational player and someone important off the bench.

Football Insider reports (h/t The Evening Standard) that Manchester City have decided they will not sell Álvarez due to them viewing him as an important member of the squad.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is under contract with the reigning Premier League champions until 2028, so the club does not need to sell if it doesn’t want to or if the player doesn’t force his way out.

Álvarez recently spoke with ESPN Argentina about his future and left the door open for a possible exit this summer.

“These are things that are said, but I’m calm,” Álvarez said. “I feel good, and I’m happy at Manchester City, but we will see what happens.”