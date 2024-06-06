Manchester City appear poised to move for a Newcastle United midfielder

As the transfer window gets closer to opening Manchester City continues to be linked with a host of players. It has the potential to be a busy summer transfer window for the world champions as they look to strengthen their squad for next season. A new report indicates that Manchester City appear poised to make a move for Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Reporter Ben Jacobs has reported via his official X account that Manchester City are contemplating triggering the £100 million release clause in the contract of Bruno Guimaraes. Jacobs further reports that City are the only club contemplating paying the release clause or a fee close to it. Furthermore, Jacobs also reports that Arsenal, PSG and Al-Hilal have all had an interest in signing Guimaraes. But as Jacobs’s report indicates City are the only team considering paying the release clause in the Brazilian’s contract.

Manchester City look to have found their man to support Rodri.

Ben Jacobs’s report indicates that the world champions may have found their man to come in and support Rodri. While £100 million is a steep price to pay the quality of Bruno Guimaraes is clear to see. The Brazilian international has become one of the premier midfielders in the Premier League and his impressive displays have caught the attention of the world champions.

There would appear to be an obvious role in the Manchester City squad for Guimaraes. The champions are in desperate need of support for Rodri. City’s midfield general shoulders a heavy workload. A player who can provide cover for Rodri and play alongside the Spanish international could potentially make City even stronger. Bruno Guimaraes appears to be the ideal player for the role and his overall game appears ideally suited to life at the champions.

Ben Jacobs report gives the impression that Manchester City appears poised to make a move for Bruno Guimaraes. The next question will be are they will willing to spend £100 million to land the Brazilian international. If they are it could be a relatively simple deal for the world champions to complete. That appears to be the next scenario that will determine if the world champions land a player who seems ideally suited for a role in Pep Guardiola’s squad.