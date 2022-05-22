  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Manchester City apologizes for 'assault' of Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen during celebration

Liz Roscher
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Manchester City
    Manchester City
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aston Villa
    Aston Villa
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Robin Olsen
    Robin Olsen
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

Manchester City, just hours removed from their title-winning comeback victory over Aston Villa, issued an apology on Sunday to Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen for being "assaulted" when fans invaded the pitch.

Manchester City would like to sincerely apologise to Aston Villa goalkeeper Robin Olsen, who was assaulted after the final whistle at today’s match when fans entered the pitch.

Video of the incident shows Olsen, walking off the field, being attacked as Man City fans stormed the pitch to celebrate their win. Details of what happened to Olsen weren't released, but the video shows at least two fans came right up to him and interacted with him in some way. Olsen then had to shield his face as two stadium officials rushed him off the field. The orange-clad stadium official was also knocked down by a fan.

Man City also announced that they will be investigating the incident.

The Club has launched an immediate investigation and once identified, the individual responsible will be issued with an indefinite stadium ban.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Manchester City fans celebrate on the pitch in the net of the goal after their side finished the season as Premier League champions during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium on May 22, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Manchester City fans celebrate on the pitch in the net of the goal after their side finished the season as Premier League champions during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Aston Villa at Etihad Stadium on May 22, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Recommended Stories