Manchester City announces multi-year global partnership with JinkoSolar

Manchester City has today announced a new global partnership with JinkoSolar, that will see the brand become the Club’s Official Solar Energy Partner.

JinkoSolar is a globally renowned and highly innovative solar technology company.

Embracing the mission of "changing the energy portfolio and taking responsibility for enabling a sustainable future", JinkoSolar has maintained its position as the global leader in module shipments for five years.

As of the first quarter of 2024, Jinko Solar has delivered a total of more than 230 GW of module shipments globally, with one out of every eight solar panels installed on earth coming from JinkoSolar.

Through the partnership, JinkoSolar will connect and engage with Manchester City fans globally to jointly promote the use of solar energy through their innovative and award-winning solar products and further educate fans on how they can play a part towards a sustainable future.

Jinko will also support the club’s plans to make its training facility, the City Football Academy, one of the largest producers of renewable energy in world football.

Announced earlier this year, the project forms a key part of Manchester City’s goal of becoming carbon net zero by 2030.

As leaders in renewable energy and sports, this partnership will set a powerful example of the transition to sustainable energy solutions and as the JinkoSolar brand continues to grow globally, will further accelerate its market presence to both businesses and consumers around the world.

Kaitlyn Beale, Vice-President of Global Partnerships Sales at City Football Group, said: “We are delighted to announce this new global partnership with JinkoSolar.

“Manchester City and JinkoSolar are two leading organisations that put an emphasis on innovation in our respective fields.

“Both organisations are committed to creating a lasting change and empowering better lives, and we look forward to JinkoSolar joining our journey as we aim to create a more sustainable future.”

Gener Miao, Chief Marketing Officer at JinkoSolar, said: “We are excited to announce a landmark partnership between JinkoSolar and Manchester City Football Club, uniting two champions in their respective fields.

“This "champion to champion" collaboration celebrates excellence in sports and renewable energy, paving the way for a brighter, more sustainable future.

“Together with Manchester City, we are dedicated to advancing sustainability and showcasing how renewable energy can lead to a healthier planet. We eagerly anticipate the positive impact we will create on this exciting journey.”