Manchester City agree exit of midfielder just months after £8 million Etihad switch

Maximo Perrone has revealed that he will not return to Manchester City for the 2024/25 campaign.

The 21-year-old completed an £8 million move to the Etihad Stadium in January 2023 from Argentinian outfit Velez Sarsfield, with the young midfielder signing a five-and-a-half-year deal at Manchester City.

Perrone spent the remainder of the 2022/23 campaign with Pep Guardiola’s treble-winning squad, as Manchester City lifted the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and Emirates FA Cup in historic fashion last year.

The midfielder featured twice for the Blues’ first-team last season, making his debut in the Premier League against Bournemouth in February 2023 before featuring three days later against Bristol City in the Emirates FA Cup.

Perrone spent the 2023/24 season on a season-long loan in La Liga, where the Argentina Under-20 international made 30 appearances for UD Las Palmas in Gran Canaria.

The 21-year-old played in both central midfield and defensive midfield for the Spanish side, two areas Manchester City are expected to bolster during the upcoming summer transfer window.

Perrone isn’t set to be drafted in to help address Guardiola’s midfield problems this summer however, with the midfielder having revealed that he plans to return to Spain for a second successive loan spell.

Speaking in an interview with Radio Marca, Perrone said: “We have reached an agreement that there will be one more loan. To continue with the adaptation, one more year in La Liga would be the best.

“I think we have to look at the options. It’s still very early. You have to take it calmly and choose the best option.”

Perrone could emerge as an option for Manchester City’s sister-club Girona, with the La Liga side having completed a series of loan deals with the Sky Blues recently, although both clubs playing in the UEFA Champions League next season could complicate any move.

UEFA recently approved a model which will allow both Manchester City and Girona to compete in the Champions League next season, with the competition also changing format.