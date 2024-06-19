Manchester City actively looking for transfers for two first-team stars – Club open to loans or permanent deals

Manchester City actively looking for transfers for two first-team stars – Club open to loans or permanent deals

Officials at the Etihad Stadium remain in the process of looking for exit strategies for two of Pep Guardiola’s first-team players this summer, a report has explained.

While many supporters will be keeping an eye out for potential arrivals into Pep Guardiola’s squad, there is likely to be a number of issues with regards to outgoings across the course of the coming weeks and months.

Two players are facing major crossroads in their careers too, with Joao Cancelo remaining out of Pep Guardiola’s plans following a clash of ideas last season, while Kalvin Phillips is viewed as being incapable of producing performances at the standard required by the club.

Both men are likely to command significant multi-million transfer fees, and remain comfortably in contract at the Etihad Stadium, and as such Manchester City may have to settle for compromises with potential suitors due to financial restrictions across the game.

According to a report from ESPN’s Rob Dawson, Manchester City are continuing to look for moves for both want-away full-back Cancelo, and out-of-favour midfielder Phillips this summer.

It is detailed that while Manchester City’s preference is for both players to leave the club permanently, they would not be closed off to further temporary agreements, and should they leave, they would not need to be replaced.

While Barcelona will no doubt be exploring a renewed agreement for Cancelo during the ongoing market, the report names Premier League side Everton as one of the clubs interested in Kalvin Phillips ahead of the new season.

Phillips has already exited Manchester City once this calendar year, having put his career hopes in the hands of David Moyes and West Ham for the second-half of the most-recent season, but failing to thrive as some may have expected or hoped.

An injury towards the end of his stay at the London Stadium brought an end to a difficult time with the Hammers, as Phillips struggled with both fitness and form, and returns to Manchester City in the same position as he was in last January.

As for Joao Cancelo, the Portugal international has made it clear this week that a return to Barcelona would be his ideal situation this summer, but the Catalan club’s financial problems will likely cause problems in terms of financing a permanent deal.

Cancelo told the media this week, “I really like being at Barça, I am very comfortable… My family, my daughter, my wife also. We hope that next year we will be here!”