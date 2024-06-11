Manchester City ace views Real Madrid as first-choice destination if he leaves England

Manchester City player Julián Álvarez has been linked with a move away from the club and the forward’s preferred destination is thought to be Real Madrid.

Álvarez is attracting interest from Europe’s elite clubs such as Atlético Madrid, PSG and Chelsea, as he looks to play more first-team football. The 24-year-old has cemented his position for the Argentina national team, but is eager to play more of a leading role at club level.

The striker’s pathway to more first-team action at Man City is restricted by goal-scoring machine Erling Haaland. Álvarez often comes off the bench or moves to a wider or number ten position to accommodate Haaland.

Consequently, the Argentine is considering all of his options as he believes he is at the stage of his career where he should be starting more matches at club level. As reported by The Athletic, Álvarez has been open to a move for several months, and his ideal landing spot would be Real Madrid.

A transfer to Los Blancos is viewed as unlikely this summer, however.

Last season, the dynamic attacker scored 19 goals and grabbed 13 assists in all competitions.

Rajan Sangha | GSFN