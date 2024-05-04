Manchester City 5-1 Wolves: Analysis

[Getty Images]

Erling Haaland launched himself onto English football with jaw-dropping scoring feats.

In comparison, this season has been a bit mundane.

Partly that is because we have seen it once, partly it is because at one stage last term he was on target to beat Dixie Dean's all-time English scoring record for goals in a season before eventually getting to 52.

But now, he is on 25. Ruud van Nistelrooy, Thierry Henry, Harry Kane and Mo Salah all won the Golden Boot with fewer goals.

Haaland's efforts this term have been impressive. And he is hitting top form at just the right time.

We cannot know yet how the title race will work out but it has to be to City's advantage that the most lethal player in English football is on their side.