Manchester City’s 115 charges: Premier League says hearing ‘in near future’

Manchester City will learn their fate over the 115 charges they face for allegedly breaking Premier League rules “in the near future”, Richard Masters has said.

Masters went closer than ever to confirming when a hearing into the landmark case would be held upon being pressed on whether it would be “damaging” for City to be crowned champions of England for a second time since the matter was referred to an independent commission.

The Premier League chief executive had previously confirmed a date for that hearing had been set but refused to reveal when that would be following reports in November that it would not take place until well into next season.

“It’s not for football’s authorities to start selecting who they would like to win leagues,” said Masters, speaking after Friday’s European Leagues General Assembly in London.

“The key point is that you’ve got that jeopardy until the final day. Who knows where we’ll be on May 19?

“Obviously, we can’t comment on the case. A date has been set and the case will resolve itself at some point in the near future.”

Masters was speaking after City, who have denied the charges brought against them under the Premier League’s financial rules, won 4-0 at Brighton & Hove Albion to move back to within a point of Arsenal at the top of the table.

City, who have a game in hand over the leaders, will retain the title if they win their remaining five matches and will also win the Double if they beat Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

They won the Treble last season after being charged in February 2023 following a four-year investigation into their conduct.

Since then, both Everton and Nottingham Forest have been deducted points for breaching the Premier League’s financial rules.

City’s alleged transgressions are much broader and span many more years. The club deny wrongdoing.

