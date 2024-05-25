Manchester City 1-2 Manchester United: Player ratings as teenagers deliver FA Cup for Ten Hag

Manchester United exacted revenge on their rivals as they beat Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday.

After losing to Pep Guardiola’s men in this fixture last season, the Red Devils put in an incredible defensive performance to keep the Premier League champions at bay. That, coupled with two stunning moments from teenagers Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo, sealed another piece of silverware in what may still be Erik ten Hag’s final game in charge.

FT: Man City 1-2 Man Utd ◉ Ended Rodri’s 74 game unbeaten run

◉ Ended Man City’s 35 game unbeaten run

◉ Became the first manager to beat Pep Guardiola’s Man City in a major domestic cup final If this is Erik ten Hag’s final game, he’s gone out in style. 👏#FACupFinal |… pic.twitter.com/BtabykAtAJ — Play Squawka Selector for Free (@Squawka_Live) May 25, 2024

The defeat for City finally saw their 35-game unbeaten run come to an end, while it’s Rodri’s first club defeat in 74 games and the first time Pep Guardiola has lost a major domestic cup final in England.

Here are the full player ratings from Wembley:

Manchester City

Stefan Ortega – 2 – Caught in no man’s land as he raced out of his box on United’s first goal; a moment that completely changed the course of the match.

Kyle Walker – 5 – Slow to react to Mainoo’s run on United’s second goal, which left City with a mountain to climb.

John Stones – 6 – About as good as it got from City’s defenders, with Stones making a couple of important tackles to stop United counter attacks.

Nathan Ake – 5 – Too safe with the ball and didn’t seem in tune with Stones and Gvardiol either side of him. Brought off at half-time.

Josko Gvardiol – 2 – Had a torrid afternoon against Garnacho, never quite getting to grips with the speed and skill of the Argentine. Shared that moment of confusion with Ortega. The only credit he gets there is he headed the ball to an area where his goalkeeper should have been, although he should have looked first.

Rodri – 6 – His uncharacteristically sloppy pass gifted United possession for their first goal. Did better than most in a City shirt otherwise, but his unbeaten run finally comes to an end.

Mateo Kovacic – 4 – Repeatedly lost possession and suffered more than most at the hands of Man Utd’s midfield pressure. Like Ake, withdrawn at half-time.

Bernardo Silva – 6 – Looked much better when moved out to the wing, offering City more width and industry. Still couldn’t find those little moments of magic we’ve become so accustomed to.

Kevin De Bruyne – 4 – Barely made an impact on the game and failed to create a single chance before being brought off in the 57th minute. A shocking display by the incredible standards De Bruyne has set since returning from injury.

Phil Foden – 4 – Started brightly but was quickly snuffed out by some disciplined and robust United defending.

Erling Haaland – 4 – Rattled the crossbar in the second half but was a passenger in this match otherwise. This will only fuel the critics who accuse Haaland of failing to show up to big games.

Substitutes:

Manuel Akanji (46′, for Ake) – 6 – Upped the tempo in possession for City.

Jeremy Doku (46′, for Kovacic) – 8 – Made a massive impact, pinning United back with his speed and dribbling. Got his side back into the match with a late goal but was left with too much to do and not enough time to do it.

JEREMY DOKU GETS A GOAL BACK FOR MAN CITY! Game on! #FACupFinal — Play Squawka Selector for Free (@Squawka_Live) May 25, 2024

Julian Alvarez (57′, for De Bruyne) – 6 – Looked far more dangerous than De Bruyne, but squandered one of City’s best chances as he sliced wide when one-on-one with Onana.

Manchester United

Erik ten Hag is the first manager to win a major domestic cup final against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City. Mic drop… 🎤 pic.twitter.com/pFaZRVcm59 — Squawka (@Squawka) May 25, 2024

Andre Onana – 4 – Made a few decent saves but will be livid at his failure to keep out a pretty tame Doku effort from distance, especially at his near post. Gave his side a very nervy end to the final.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – 7 – It’ll come as no surprise to anyone that Wan-Bissaka wasn’t dribbled past at all in this match. This was a throwback to the sort of performances that convinced Man Utd to sign him from Crystal Palace in the first place.

Raphael Varane – 7 – Looked sharp and composed considering he’s played just 21 minutes of senior football since April 4th. A great way for Varane to sign off as a Man Utd player.

Lisandro Martinez – 8 – Dogged, aggressive and, from a City perspective, utterly infuriating. An excellent defensive display from the diminutive Argentine centre-back, who was forced to withdraw with cramp midway through the second half. No surprise given this was his second start since February 4th.

Diogo Dalot – 8 – Showed some excellent moments of composure with the ball, not least his big switch to Garnacho for the opening goal. Got through plenty of defensive work.

Kobbie Mainoo – 8 – Was the coolest man in Wembley as he slotted past Ortega to make it 2-0, reminding us all that he, in fact, used to be a striker. Mainoo continues to defy his 19 years of age with his composure and maturity in big games.

Manchester United are the first side to have two teenagers score for them in an FA Cup final. Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo make history at Wembley. 👏#FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/hMi0riIEyJ — Squawka (@Squawka) May 25, 2024

Sofyan Amrabat – 8 – Arguably his best performance in a United shirt. Amrabat was combative and disciplined, and dug United out of a few holes with some driving runs on the ball.

Alejandro Garnacho – 9 – It’s highly likely that Gvardiol will wake up in the early hours of Sunday morning in a hot sweat following vivid nightmares about marking Alejandro Garnacho. The Argentine was absolutely sensational at Wembley, making countless dangerous runs behind City’s high line and turning Gvardiol inside out. Ignited the match with his opening goal and deserves credit for his persistence to force the mistake.

Scott McTominay – 6 – Quieter than most in a red shirt on the ball, but still played an important role in shutting Man City’s midfield down with his positional play.

Marcus Rashford – 7 – Had a few dangerous moments and always kept City honest with his pace on the break. Ran out of steam in the second half before being subbed off.

Bruno Fernandes – 9 – Responsible for five of six key passes from United players, with his no-look assist for Mainoo’s goal arguably the moment of the season for United. But Fernandes didn’t stop there, getting through an immense amount of work without possession and leading by example. A true captain’s performance in an FA Cup final.

Bruno Fernandes has now been directly involved in 11 goals in his nine games across all competitions since the start of April: ◉ 7 goals

◉ 4 assists Goal involvements in back-to-back FA Cup finals. 💪#FACupFinal pic.twitter.com/HwsOsVQwWZ — Play Squawka Selector for Free (@Squawka_Live) May 25, 2024

Jonny Evans (73′, for Martinez) – 6 – Got the job done when Martinez fell to fatigue.

Rasmus Hojlund (74′, for Rashford) – 6 – Helped ease the pressure on United’s defence with some important physical battles.

Mason Mount (93′, for Garnacho) – 6 – Two touches of the ball, one of which created an opportunity.

Viktor Lindelof (93′, for McTominay) – N/A – Only touched the ball once.