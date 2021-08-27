Manchester to celebrate U-12 Little League All-Stars

Aug. 27—Following the Manchester U-12 Little League All-Star team's elimination from the 2021 Little League World Series Saturday, right fielder Anthony Anselmo said he couldn't wrap his head around the idea of people in town knowing who he and his teammates were.

But the 13 players and three coaches on the squad did return home as celebrities, and the Town of Manchester is now recognizing them for their efforts this summer.

The town will host a team procession and celebration ceremony at Dettore Field in Northwest Park Thursday evening.

"It's great," manager Rob Rastelli said. "They've supported us all along. And even though we couldn't physically see it in person at Williamsport, or even at Bristol, just having the big turnout in Bristol, and we had a fairly large turnout even in Williamsport considering the five-hour travel time. So, I knew we had a lot of support here.

"I would peruse the Manchester message boards on Facebook and Twitter and see the support there. It was really nice to see."

The procession will begin at Town Hall at 6:15 p.m. It will proceed north on Main Street, left onto North Main Street, right onto Union Street, right onto Tolland Turnpike and right into Northwest Park (448 Tolland Turnpike).

That will be followed by the celebration ceremony at Dettore Field at 6:30 p.m.

Rastelli said that his players are excited to be honored by the town.

"They were talking about parades and stuff while we were (in Williamsport) before any of this was even planned," he said. "They were pretty happy that there might be a parade in their future."

Manchester won the District 8 and Section 4 titles before winning the town's first state title Aug. 1.

The team was the New England Regional tournament runner-up, clinching its berth in the World Series on Aug. 12.

At the World Series, Manchester fell to Honolulu (Hawaii) in the first round of the Hank Aaron Championship bracket, before being eliminated by Toms River East (New Jersey).

While he's happy the team gets to celebrate in town, Rastelli also wants them to take something else away from the experience as well.

"The coaches and I really want to see the kids give back to the community that supported them too," he said. "So while we are going to be at the parade and going to do the celebration and all that, we're also planning a Little League-based clinic that the boys are going to run.

"I want them to realize that 'hey, it's great that you are all known now from being on TV.' But let's use that for good. Give back to the community that got you there."

