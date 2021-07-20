Manchester captures U-11 Section 4 title

Jul. 20—WINDHAM — Gavin Morris has shown his ability to lead the Manchester U-11 Little League All-Star team both on and off the field all summer.

It's only fitting that it was a hit from Morris that lifted Manchester to a Section 4 championship Monday.

The 11-year-old's three-run double in the top of the third inning proved to be the game winning hit as Manchester beat Coventry 8-2 to sweep the best-of-three sectional series at the Willimantic Little League complex.

"He's like the heartbeat of the team," Manchester manager Ryan Barry said. "He keeps the temperature even...He's a really special kid."

Next up for Manchester is the state final four, which will also be in Willimantic. Manchester opens play in the double-elimination tournament Saturday against Section 3 champ Guilford.

"It's just the most exciting thing in the world," Barry said. "The kids are representing Manchester, they do it really well. We have just the best group of kids in town representing our community."

Manchester, the District 8 champ, trailed 2-0 after two innings Monday. With one away in the top of the third, Morris stepped to the plate with the bases loaded. He smacked a double down the first-base line, bringing home all three runners.

"I was right on the pitch," Morris said. "Once that one just came right to my zone, I just ripped it and put it right down the line."

Manchester continued to add on in the fourth. Ben Stokes and Julian Olivier both came around to score when a hard hit grounder by Jackson AmEnde bounced off the third baseman's glove on a backhanded dive. Later in the inning, Henry Barry hit a sacrifice fly to center to score AmEnde.

In the fifth, Ronnie Sheehan's two-out single brought home Stiles Schofield and Soren Vyse to complete the scoring.

Manchester is used to having to make a comeback. It trailed Coventry 6-4 entering the fifth inning of Game 1 Sunday before scoring nine times in the inning to pull ahead, eventually winning 13-8.

"We never quit on this team," Morris said. "We just come back every time."

Coventry, the District 11 winner, struck early Monday. With the bases loaded and one away in the bottom of the first, Luciano Longo drew a walk to bring home Kyle Dennler. Following the at-bat, Barry brought in AmEnde in relief of starter Henry Barry.

The first batter he faced was Johnny Albano, who grounded out to second to score Collin Harrington and make it 2-0. AmEnde then walked Alex Oulundsen to re-load the bases, but got a strike out to end the inning.

AmEnde kept Coventry's bats in check over the final five innings. The defense behind him was also solid, with perhaps the biggest play coming in the fifth.

With runners on second and third and two away, Oulundsen hit a grounder back to AmEnde. The ball went off of his glove, but shortstop EJ Perez was there and fired to first to get the out.

"That was a game changer," AmEnde said. "I'm sure another batter and those runs would've been driven in. It would've been a mess."

AmEnde pitched the final 5Î innings, allowing three hits and striking out nine. At the plate, he had two hits and scored twice. Morris and Barry also had two hits for Manchester, with Barry adding a run scored. Perez contributed a double.

Coventry was held to four hits, singles from Oulundsen, Reese Jeamel, Jack Siena and KJ Koenig. Dennler pitched the first 3Ï innings, allowing three hits while finishing with six strikeouts.

Harrington had a strong game defensively, including a jumping catch to rob Perez of a base hit, and tagging a retreating AmEnde at second to complete a double play in the sixth.

"We talked about, from the beginning of this process to the end of this process, learning how to think the baseball game," manager Mark Jeamel said. "Knowing that when a ball is put in play, if it's not hit to you, everybody has a job to do, a position to rotate to. You saw that tonight. It's fun to watch that after seven weeks, these kids are playing baseball the right way. We didn't win, but everything else, they're champions on the field."

U-11 state final four tournament schedule

at Willimantic Little League complex (double elimination)

SATURDAY

Game 1: Guilford vs. Manchester, 2 p.m.

Game 2: Fairfield AL vs. Southington North, 5 p.m.

SUNDAY

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 5 p.m.

MONDAY

Game 5: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY

Game 6: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

Game 7: If necessary, 6 p.m.

