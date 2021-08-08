Manchester Arena bombing survivor found dead at 20

Eve Aston

A Manchester Arena terror attack survivor has been found dead at the age of 20 as her Mother says the blast which left her daughter with PTSD “took its toll”.

Eve Aston was found lifeless in her bedroom by her father Andrew Aston on July 23, four years after the bomb which killed 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert. Paramedics were unable to save her.

Her mother, Amanda Aston, 55, told the Birmingham Mail: “After the concert she started suffering from PTSD. She loved cars and was looking at getting a job working with cars but her depression got worse.

“She couldn't sleep or hear bangs after the concert. She grieved for the 22.”

Writing on a Go Fund Me page for the funeral, Eve’s mother wrote of the tragedy: “The paramedics were called as Eve was tragically found lifeless in her bedroom.

“The family is absolutely broken alongside her boyfriend Brad who meant the absolute world to her.

'One of a kind'

“To everyone this was such a shock, heartbreak and a newfound pain to those who loved and knew her. This gofundme is for her heartbroken family who did not expect to arrange their daughter's funeral as she was only 20 years old.

“She had such a positive impact on each and every one that met her, being a big statement in many people's lives.”

Ms Aston described her daughter as: “one of a kind”, adding, “everywhere she was, there was light in the room, she was that light.

“She would make her presence known with such a warm welcoming feeling. Everyone that she knew would always be put before herself. She was such a selfless person. everyone's feelings came before her own.”

Eve was from Wolverhampton and the case of death has not yet been identified.

The attack in 2017 was carried out by Islamic extremist Salman Ramadan Abedi who died in the blast. His brother Hashem Abedi was sentenced last year to 55 years in prison for his part in plotting the killings.