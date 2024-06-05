Which manager's tactics would suit the Foxes?

[Getty Images]

Tactics guru Dominic Wells has been analysing three of the rumoured targets for Leicester City's vacant managerial role on the latest episode of BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast.

Carlos Corberan

"Corberan is a bit more pragmatic in his approach. I think Enzo Maresca is an idealistic coach, he has one way of playing and if it works then it works.

"He has mostly played a 4-2-3-1 formation, which Brendan Rodgers used quite often during his time at Leicester City, but it does differ from how Enzo Maresca lines up in that 3-2-4-1.

"Corberan does have a lot of ideals that match how Enzo wants to play. He tries to create a back three in defence, with either a defensive midfielder dropping between the centre-backs or elbow defenders.

"His idea is to bait the press like Maresca did. He wants to create these 'artificial transitions' where the opposition steps onto you and then you can play through them."

Steve Cooper

"When Forest first got promoted, Cooper tried the high press but they just didn't have the players to do that. When they lost possession in an attacking turnover, they would just get played through the centre of the park.

"He changed it and went to a 4-3-3 with a very narrow second line, packing the middle of the pitch, which actually had a very positive effect. But, whilst maintaining a little bit more defensive solidity, they lost all of their creation.

"Data shows that Cooper struggles to find the balance between being defensively solid and creating chances in an attacking sense. He has shown both extremes.

"When he sets up defensively, he is really good at limiting the opposition and I think that is something Leicester City have to be thinking about for next season. However, with that comes a lack of attacking impetus."

Ruud van Nistelrooy

"He does what Maresca does, in terms of trying to create overloads in the build-up. He wants to have one extra player versus the opposition. He wants to control the ball as well. PSV had the fourth-highest possession in that season he managed in the Eredivisie.

"He did invert full-backs because he wanted to create wide isolations for his wingers, which Leicester did last season as well, and he also wanted to have them play in the half-space and be playmakers.

"He is a massive advocate of letting the wingers have freedom by letting them get the ball and take on their marker. Stephy Mavididi and Abdul Fatawu both had excellent seasons playing that role.

"Something that really worries me about Van Nistelrooy is his out-of-possession approach. At PSV, he would go man-to-man but drop off the midfield and defensive line. They would just retreat to try to stop counter-attacks. This gave the opposition so much control of the game."

