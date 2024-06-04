[Getty Images]

Enzo Maresca has been appointed by Chelsea as their new manager on a five-year contract, just a few weeks after leading Leicester City to the Championship title.

"I'm a little bit disappointed, because I did like Enzo, but at the same time I'm excited," former Foxes winger Matt Piper told BBC Radio Leicester's When You're Smiling podcast.

"When Brendan Rodgers was messing about, I said that managers come and go. They just do in football. This has been a bit sooner than we all hoped, but it is the club, the players and the fans that are important.

"Now it is an exciting time to bring someone new in.

"I think it might be quite difficult to convince certain coaches that we will be going after, especially if they haven't got the backing in the transfer market. The [possible] points deduction as well, but I don't think that is as important because a coach will back himself.

"It is going to be a difficult month or two months, I think, as the club tries to get the right guy in position."

Listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds