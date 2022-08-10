Should managers buy the Isiah Pacheco hype?

Associated Press

When Brett Neilon looks around Southern California’s locker room, the Trojans’ sixth-year center sees a few teammates who were with him all the way from the heights of a Pac-12 title to the depths of this storied football program's worst season in 30 years. Neilon also sees the nation’s top receiver at Pitt in 2021, Oklahoma’s former freshman quarterback sensation, an ex-Alabama linebacker and a few dozen other guys he just recently met, all wearing new cardinal jerseys and preparing to restore the Trojans to glory this fall. From his vantage point between two eras of USC football, Neilon loves the view.