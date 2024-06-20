Managerless Burnley speak to Van Nistelrooy

Ruud van Nistelrooy won 29 of his 47 matches in charge of PSV Eindhoven [Getty Images]

Burnley have spoken to former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy as they look to fill their managerial vacancy.

The Clarets were relegated back to the Championship last season and saw boss Vincent Kompany leave to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich in May.

BBC Sport understands Dutchman Van Nistelrooy and former England internationals Frank Lampard and Scott Parker have all been in talks with the Turf Moor side.

Reports in the Netherlands say 47-year-old Van Nistelrooy is close to agreeing a multi-year deal but an announcement over the club's decision is not expected this week.

His only previous role in senior management came when he led PSV Eindhoven to second place in the Eredivisie and KNVB Cup success in 2022-23.

Van Nistelrooy joined the Red Devils from PSV in 2001 and scored 95 goals in 150 Premier League games before joining Real Madrid in 2006.