Manager in the spotlight - Philippe Clement

[BBC]

Everything looked to be going swimmingly for Philippe Clement when his Rangers side established a two-point lead over reigning champions Celtic in February.

However, Motherwell's surprise Ibrox victory in March ended an 11-game winning run and, although Celtic themselves slipped up the following day against Hearts, it was a missed opportunity that appears to have allowed an element of fragility to creep back into the Ibrox side.

Clement's side had a game in hand as Celtic came calling on Sunday, but another opportunity was missed to deliver a significant blow to the champions as the Glasgow rivals shared the spoils in a six-goal thriller.

With that game in hand at Dens Park being postponed for a second time in midweek, Rangers could be four points behind Celtic by the time they visit Ross County on Sunday.

Clement must shield his players from all the outside noise and concentrate on their trip to Dingwall. Fortunately for Rangers, the statistics suggest any slip-up there would be a monumental turn-up for the books.

While Clement's side have won their past six Premiership games on the road, Don Cowie's second-bottom hosts have only one victory in their latest six outings.

County have never beaten Rangers in 24 meetings - losing 20 of them - and have lost six in a row against the Glasgow side by an aggregate of 16-3 since a 3-3 draw in 2022.