Manager in the spotlight: David Gray

'Sir David Gray', as many Hibs fans like to call their former captain, has once again been thrown to the fore in their hour of need.

The 36-year-old Edinburgh native, who famously led the side to a Scottish Cup final triumph, has become caretaker manager for a fourth spell following Tuesday's sacking of Nick Montgomery.

Will the former right-back throw his hat into the ring for the role permanently this time?

After all, Gray has a 40% win record from his combined 10 games in charge - better than the four previous permanent managers apart from Jack Ross.

However, he only has two more games - on Wednesday at home to Motherwell and on Sunday away to Livingston - to prove his worth and little preparation time to galvanise a squad that looked demoralised as they lost 4-0 at home to Aberdeen on Sunday.

Motherwell certainly will not make it easy either, considering Hibs have yet to beat them in three meetings this season. The first of two consecutive draws came in January at Easter Road, where the Steelmen have lost only once in six visits.

Indeed, the visitors' form is a mirror image of Hibs'. Stuart Kettlewell's side have only lost once in six outings, winning their last two, while Hibs have won only once in six, losing the last two.

There is no doubt that Gray has his work cut out.

